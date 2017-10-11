2018 Season Gets Underway For The Repsol Honda Team

Fresh from winning the 2017 Rider, Constructor, and Team titles with Marc Marquez, and the final race of the year with Dani Pedrosa, the Repsol Honda Team was back on track in Valencia today to begin the work for next season.



Marc started his test around 11 o’clock, Dani a little later, and the riders spent the morning balancing their 2017 bikes. In the afternoon they jumped on their prototype 2018 machines, equipped with a new chassis and engine, and continued their testing programme. They did not test the new rear Michelin tyres today.



Marc was quickly on the pace, finishing the day third-fastest with a best time of 1’30.501” after completing 70 laps. Dani managed to do 52 laps with a best time of 1’31.328”, 11th overall on the day.



Testing continues tomorrow, with the second and final day beginning at 10 a.m. local time.



Marc Marquez

3RD 1'30.501

“Today was a typical test day, when you need to work and be patient in the garage because everything is new. The most important thing was to understand the direction to take with the new bike, not to be the fastest rider. Of course in the morning I was fast and constant with my current bike, but then in the afternoon we moved on to the new machine, which obviously has many new things to work on to set it up. Tomorrow we’ll have the chance to collect much more data, as today I was only able to complete three runs on the 2018 bike. It has a different chassis, a different engine and other different details to set up, so now it’s important to try and understand the strong points and those that need to be improved, and then to make the best compromise.”



Dani Pedrosa

11TH 1'31.328

“Today we made a few runs on the 2017 bike in the morning to understand the track, which was quite dirty in the beginning, then we focused on the new bike, beginning work on the setup. We used our standard setting, and of course because the chassis and engine are new, all the data have to be adjusted. We have to work a lot on that, which takes time. We didn’t change too many things, because we must proceed step by step. That’s quite normal, and it's also normal that there are currently both positive aspects and others where we need to improve, but in general it was a productive day of testing.”



