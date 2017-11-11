Billy Wilburn Named Crew Chief for Justin Allgaier at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Posted by: newsla on Nov 15, 2017 - 06:09 AM Billy Wilburn Named Crew Chief for Justin Allgaier at Homestead-Miami Speedway



JR Motorsports today named veteran car chief Billy Wilburn as crew chief of the No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture team for this Saturday’s season finale at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway as driver Justin Allgaier vies for the NASCAR Xfinity Series title.



Wilburn, who has served as car chief with the No. 7 team for the past four seasons, will step into the role normally occupied by Jason Burdett. Burdett is serving a one-race suspension after the No. 7 car did not clear post-race inspection at Phoenix Raceway. JR Motorsports elected not to appeal the NASCAR-announced penalty on Monday.



“We’re fortunate to be in a position where we have such a strong support staff at JR Motorsports,” said general manager Kelley Earnhardt Miller. “There are a number of talented individuals that could fill this role, but ultimately it makes the most sense to utilize Billy in this capacity. He’s an experienced leader, well-respected, and has a detailed knowledge of this team. We’re lucky to have him and are completely confident in the team’s abilities this weekend.”



Allgaier is one of four drivers eligible to compete for the NXS title as part of the Championship 4 this weekend, which also includes JR Motorsports teammates William Byron, Elliott Sadler, and Richard Childress Racing’s Daniel Hemric. Allgaier is in championship contention on the strength of two wins (Phoenix Raceway and Chicagoland Speedway), 10 top-five and 17 top-10 finishes in 32 starts this season.



Wilburn is a native of Tempe, Ariz., and is a 33-year motorsports veteran. He previously held crew chief roles at Penske Racing, Richard Petty Motorsports and Robert Yates Racing, and has also served in various positions with Hendrick Motorsports.





PaddockTalk Perspective



