2017 Homestead: Richard Childress Racing NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview

Posted by: newsla on Nov 15, 2017 - 06:10 AM 2017 Homestead: Richard Childress Racing NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview



Richard Childress Racing's NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series history at Homestead-Miami Speedway ... Homestead-Miami Speedway is one of the few race tracks where team owner Richard Childress has yet to earn a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory. Richard Childress Racing entries have finished second on four occasions: 2003 (Kevin Harvick), 2008 (Harvick), 2009 (Jeff Burton) and 2014 (Ryan Newman). In 57 starts, RCR has earned nine top-five and 23 top-10 finishes at the 1.5-mile, progressively-banked oval with drivers Dave Blaney, Clint Bowyer, Burton, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Green, Harvick, Newman, Paul Menard and Mike Skinner. Kentucky Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway are the other tracks on the current Cup Series schedule where RCR is still on the hunt for hardware.



RCR in the MENCS ... In 2,843 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 48 pole awards, 107 wins, 486 top-five finishes and 1,049 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.7 and an average finishing position of 16.1. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, '87, '90, '91, '93 and '94, six NASCAR XFINITY Series titles, two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series titles and one ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR's three national series.



Can you recognize a concussion? ... From the military to race car drivers to kids riding bikes, concussions come in all shapes and sizes. Download our concussion facts to identify the signs and symptoms of head injuries at https://saveinjuredkids.org/concussion-facts/. Missing the action to let your brain heal can make the difference in a lifetime of health. Keep kids healthy and consult a doctor for a return to play plan.



Interactive RCR ... For up-to-date news and exclusive content, visit RCR's corporate Twitter page - @RCRracing - along with the RCR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team Twitter page - @RCRCup, and driver Twitter pages @austindillon3 and @RyanJNewman. Information about the 15-time championship winning organization can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RichardChildressRacing and at www.RCRracing.com along with official driver pages - http://www.facebook.com/austindillon3, www.facebook.com/PaulMenard27 and www.facebook.com/RyanNewmanNASCAR.



Catch the Action ... The Homestead-Miami 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway is scheduled to be televised live on Sunday, November 19 on NBC beginning at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time and broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Satellite Radio, channel 90.



This Week's No. 3 Dow WeatherTech Chevrolet SS at Homestead-Miami Speedway ... Dillon has three previous Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway, securing his best finish of 12th in November 2016 and a best starting position of 10th in November 2015.



Homestead-Miami Memories ... The Welcome, North Carolina driver has plenty of positive memories at the 1.5-mile, intermediate-style track. In 2013, he clinched the NASCAR XFINITY Series championship at HMS by finishing 12th in the Series' season finale. He also clinched the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title at the track in 2011.



Dow Automotive Systems ... A long-time technology partner of the RCR team, Dow Automotive values the opportunity to prove our solutions in the competitive race environment. We work collaboratively with all our global partners and transportation customers to develop innovative solutions that make vehicles lighter, stronger, safer, quieter and more sustainable. Tell us where you need to go and we'll help you get there. Learn more at dowautomotive.com.



AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

Do you like the progressive banking at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

"Yeah, I love Homestead. It's cool how the tires wear and kind of run right against the fence. We had a really good long run car there last year, we've just got to try and get a little bit faster at the beginning of a run and we will have something to compete with this year."



This Week's No. 27 Richmond / Menards Chevrolet at Homestead-Miami Speedway ... Menard has made 11 MENCS starts at the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway since his first start in 2006. He has earned one top-five and one top-10 finish during that time, completing 98.5 percent of the laps attempted.



Richmond ... Richmond®, a member of the Rheem family of quality brands, is committed to offering exceptional value and performance with a complete line of water heating products for residential environments. Known as, "the water heater experts," Richmond is the go-to brand for value-conscious buyers. Innovations including "Fast Recovery" technology for peak-time water use and EverKleen™ Self-Cleaning tanks make choosing Richmond products easy. Richmond water heating products are available in Menards® stores throughout the Midwest. For more information, visit www.richmondwaterheaters.com.



PAUL MENARD QUOTE:

This is not only the last race of the 2017 season, but your last with Richard Childress Racing. What are your thoughts heading into Homestead?

"I have to thank Richard Childress, everyone at RCR and all of the guys that have been on this No. 27 team over the years. We have had some good runs during that time and winning the 2011 Brickyard 400 is one of the highlights of my career. This year has been up-and-down, but we have had strong performances at times and hope to finish it off with another this weekend in the Richmond / Menards Chevrolet."



This Week's No. 31 Caterpillar Chevrolet SS at Homestead-Miami Speedway ... Ryan Newman will make his 567th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start when he competes in the season finale. In 15 starts at the 1.5-mile oval, the South Bend, Indiana, native owns two top-five and five top-10 finishes. His average start is 11.8 and average finish is 16.5. He's led 143 laps in competition. In the last eight events at Homestead, Newman ranks eighth in most points earned.



#B31ieve ... Newman is making his eighth appearance in what is now known as the NASCAR Playoffs. At Dover, the driver of the No. 31 Chevrolet missed making the Round of 12 by just two points. He sits 16th in the standings after finishing 20th at Phoenix Raceway. His highest finish in the championship standings is second place while driving in his first season for RCR and crew chief Luke Lambert.



Age of Smart Iron ... Caterpillar has spent over 90 years committed to innovation and technology that helps customers succeed. What was important then is even more important now, in an age when advancements come faster and more frequently than ever before. An age where connectivity drives productivity and industry evolves. This is the Age of Smart Iron. Watch this video. For more information about Caterpillar, visit caterpillar.com. To connect with us on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media.



Meet Newman ... On Sunday, Newman is scheduled to greet fans at the Rheem display located in the track's midway starting at 11:10 a.m. local time.



RYAN NEWMAN QUOTES:

How do you rate your NASCAR Playoffs?

"Our NASCAR Playoffs are certainly less than what we desire. We had a car capable of winning last Sunday's race at Phoenix, but the bottom line is we were a victim of circumstances and it resulted in a not-so-good finish. We need to make those circumstances go away. It sure would be nice to finish the season on a good note at Homestead-Miami Speedway. We would really like more than just a good run, obviously we would like to get back into Victory Lane."



What makes Homestead-Miami Speedway a fun place to race?

"I think it has such a great layout and design. The biggest difference are the ends of the track. Usually the way the sun hits it, Turns 3 and 4 are a big rougher than Turns 1 and 2. It makes it really fun to drive."



Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway ... In 41 Series starts at the 1.5-mile racetrack, RCR has captured two victories with drivers Kevin Harvick (2004) and Jeff Burton (2007). The Welcome, North Carolina, organization has accumulated two pole awards, 11 top-five finishes, 23 top-10 finishes, led 623 laps and averages a starting position of 12.6 and finishing position of 12.7. RCR has completed 7,990 laps of the 8,233 (97 percent) that they have competed.



NASCAR Playoffs ... Daniel Hemric advanced to the Championship 4 after a fifth-place finish at Phoenix Raceway. Hemric is one of four drivers left in the Playoffs that will compete for the NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship on Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.



Phoenix Review ... Daniel Hemric was the highest RCR finisher in fifth, Austin Dillon ninth, Ty Dillon 13th, Brandon Jones 15th and Brendan Gaughan 32nd, respectively, at Phoenix Raceway.



The Points ... Outside of the Playoffs, Brendan Gaughan currently sits ninth in driver point standings, while Brandon Jones is 16th.The No. 2 RCR team is 10th in the owner point standings, with the No. 3 RCR team right behind them in the 11th spot. Daniel Hemric is currently second in the XFINITY Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year point standings.



Catch the Action ... Coverage of this weekend's Homestead 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway will be televised live on Saturday, Nov. 18, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network. It will also be broadcast live on Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Satellite Radio, Channel 90.



This Week's No. 2 Rheem Chevrolet at Homestead-Miami Speedway ... Ben Kennedy will be behind the wheel of the No. 2 Rheem Chevrolet for the XFINITY Series' season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This will be Kennedy's first visit to the track for the series, but he has four starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the 1.5-mile track. His best finish of fourth place came in 2015. Kennedy has piloted the No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro eight previous times this season and once in 2016.



A leading global producer of heating, cooling & water heating products ... Rheem is the only manufacturer in the world that produces heating, cooling water heating, pool & spa heating and commercial refrigeration products, and it is the largest manufacturer of water heating products in North America. Founded in 1925, Rheem's mission is still simple: help your family enjoy a new degree of comfort with solutions that keep you cool in the summer, warm in the winter and enjoying hot water year-round.



Meet Kennedy ... Fans can meet Gaughan beginning at 1:00 p.m. local time on Saturday, November 18 at the Rheem Mobile Display unit located in Homestead-Miami Speedway's Fan Zone.



BEN KENNEDY QUOTE:

What are your thoughts as you head to Homestead?

"This has been such a great year partnering with Rheem, Menards and Richard Childress Racing to drive this No. 2 car. It's been an up and down year results-wise, but we've had solid runs in each race. Sometimes bad luck just got in the way. I've never been to Miami in the XFINITY Series, but I've found some success there in trucks. I also went to the simulator with our engineers to get ready just like I have before each race this year, and I'm feeling good heading into the weekend. This team has worked hard all year, and I'm hoping that we can finish strong to close out their season."



This Week's No. 3 Fight Colorectal Cancer/Screen Your Machine Chevrolet at Homestead-Miami Speedway ... This weekend, Scott Lagasse, Jr. will be behind the wheel of the No. 3 Fight Colorectal Cancer/Screen Your Machine Chevrolet for the XFINITY Series' season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Lagasse has two previous starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the NASCAR XFINITY Series in 2008 and 2012, his best finish of 20th in his most recent start. He has also competed in two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races there, his best finish of 15th coming in 2015.



Cancer doesn't care about your age ... "SCREEN YOUR MACHINE™" is Scott Lagasse Jr.'s personal and passionate quest to encourage people to be screened for all types of cancer. Scott is alive and healthy today, as a colon cancer survivor, because he got a check-up when he felt something "not quite right" with his body while training for a triathlon. Being an athlete, he was sensitive to what his body was telling him. Scott is an outspoken proponent for cancer screening and a national spokesperson for Fight Colorectal Cancer (FightCRC.org), and an official ambassador for the American Cancer Society (cancer.org). SCREEN YOUR MACHINE™ (screenyourmachine.com)



Until the goal is reached ... From day one the focus of Fight Colorectal Cancer has been to get the voices of advocates heard. It's our belief that when leaders see and hear those impacted by their decisions, change occurs. For over a decade we've watched this happen. There's nothing like a personal story to change minds. Today, Fight Colorectal Cancer is the leading patient advocacy group in colorectal cancer. We're known for our extremely loud, involved (and sometimes even feisty) voices. We have no plans of slowing down or stopping until we reach our goal: a cure.



Meet Lagasse ... Fans can meet Gaughan beginning at 10:15 a.m. local time on Saturday, November 18 at the Rheem Mobile Display unit located in Homestead-Miami Speedway's Fan Zone.



SCOTT LAGASSE JR. QUOTE:

What are your thoughts as you head to Homestead?

"I am looking forward to getting back behind the No. 3 Fight CRC/Screen Your Machine™ Chevrolet Camaro this weekend at Homestead. This track provides a lot of different lines to run but none more fun than right up against the fence. It makes it exciting for us as drivers and the fans. This team as had a lot of speed in the races that I've been fortunate enough to run with them. I expect us to have that speed once again and be able to contend for the win, ending the 2017 season on a high note."



This Week's No. 21 Poppy Bank Chevrolet Camaro at Homestead-Miami Speedway ... Hemric will be making his first NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway in this weekend's championship race. Hemric has three starts at Homestead in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, with an average finish of 8.3 and a best finish of eighth, which occurred last year.



Racing for a Championship ... Hemric will compete for the XFINITY Series championship this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway after advancing through the first two rounds of the NASCAR Playoffs. The rookie driver will race against fellow Chevrolet drivers Justin Allgaier, William Byron and Elliott Sadler. The highest-finishing driver at the end of the race will earn the 2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series championship.



About Poppy Bank ... California-based Poppy Bank specializes in business lending including SBA loans, and is dedicated to responding quickly to loan requests, turning applications around in a timely manner, and closing loans. In addition, Poppy Bank offers a full array of personal and business banking products and services including deposit products, cash management services and ACH processing. Because Poppy Bank is locally owned, its principal focus and dedication remain on supporting the businesses and economic health of the communities in which we live.



Meet the Championship Contender ... Fans will have multiple opportunities to meet Hemric throughout the XFINITY Series championship weekend. The driver of the No. 21 Poppy Bank Chevrolet will make an appearance at the Miami Heat basketball game at American Airlines Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 15. He is scheduled to be part of a fan Q&A at the XFINITY East Plaza at the arena during halftime. Hemric is also scheduled be part of the XFINITY Series Championship 4 autograph session on Saturday, Nov. 18, starting at 10 a.m. local time. The autograph session is scheduled to take place in the XFINITY Fan Zone Display outside the frontstretch grandstands at Homestead-Miami Speedway.



Rearview Mirror: Phoenix ... Hemric entered the Round of 8 cut-off race 18 points outside the fourth and final transfer position. Starting seventh in the No. 21 Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff Chevrolet, Hemric wasted no time doing what he needed to do to advance. Hemric earned the most points in Stage 1 and 2 of any playoff contender, but still was not guaranteed to move on to Homestead. Instead, Hemric had to battle with Cole Custer over the final run to the checkered flag to secure his spot. Passing Custer coming to the checkered flag, Hemric locked himself into the Championship 4 with a fifth-place finish, his seventh top-five and 16th top-10 finish of the season.



DANIEL HEMRIC QUOTE:

This team has overcome adversity throughout the year to get to the championship weekend at Homestead. What has been the key to that success?

"Richard Childress Racing is like a big family. I know a lot of organizations say that, but we have over 500 people on the complex and we all see each other almost every day. Randall Burnett came to RCR earlier this year and was a great addition. Danny Stockman, who led this team for much of the year, always had a similar baseline setup to Randall's every weekend. They really leaned on each other, and the three of us were always communicating before the switch ever happened after the penalty in Dover. We were able to take that change in stride and used it as an opportunity to all work together even closer than before. Danny Stockman has been extremely involved back at the shop, as well as my engineer Luke Mason, who was also suspended. Everyone has worked hand-in-hand and it has made my relationship with Randall that much better. We are all an open book, we're all pulling in the same direction, we're all making sure we have the same goal in mind, and that is doing whatever we can as a group to make sure as a company we're going in the right direction. You never want to lose your crew chief, especially at the part of the season in which we lost Danny, but I feel like it has made us stronger as an XFINITY organization within RCR, and hopefully it continues to show this weekend at Homestead with this No. 21 Poppy Bank Chevrolet."



This Week's No. 33 Jeld-Wen / Menards Chevrolet Camaro at Homestead-Miami Speedway ... Brandon Jones has one previous NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway, finishing 15th in last year's season-finale event. The 20-year-old driver also has one NASCAR Camping World Truck series start at the 1.5-mile speedway to his credit.



Welcome Back, Jeld-Wen ... JELD-WEN, a global manufacturer of windows, doors, and treated composite trim and panels - operates in more than 20 countries and is one of the world's leading manufacturers of reliable windows and doors. The company provides products that enhance the beauty and functionality of homes and commercial buildings. JELD-WEN's full breadth of products has earned numerous awards and endorsements for dependability, innovation and excellence. With a strong commitment to sustainability, JELD-WEN is a recognized leader in manufacturing energy efficient products, providing solutions that deliver exceptional value for builders, architects and homeowners around the world. JELD-WEN has been an ENERGY STAR® Partner since 1998. For more information about JELD-WEN, or to find a dealer, visit http://www.jeld-wen.com or call 800-877-9482.



Shopping at Menards ... A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards currently operates 305 stores located in 14 Midwestern states. Menards is known throughout the home improvement industry as the low price leader; it's no wonder their famous slogan - "SAVE BIG MONEY" - is so widely known and easy to remember. Menards does things right - the company's strength and success can be seen in the well-stocked and maintained stores, the lowest prices in town, and the way Guests are always treated like family.



Meet Jones ... Fans in the Homestead-Miami area can meet Jones during an autograph session on Thursday, November 16 starting at 6 p.m. local time at the Advance Auto Parts store located at 30060 S. Dixie Highway. Grab Jones' autograph and pick up the latest Rain-X products before hitting the track.



BRANDON JONES QUOTE:

This week we close out the 2017 season with Homestead-Miami Speedway, a unique 1.5-mile track. Do you like finishing the season there?

"Homestead-Miami Speedway is a track at which I can improve a lot. It's so tricky compared to the D-shaped intermediate tracks we race on throughout the year. Homestead is almost like a supersized Dover, which makes the side-by-side racing completely different than the other intermediates. We had a strong run there last year when we finished in the top 15, so we do have a solid notebook to help us prepare for this weekend in our Jeld-Wen / Menards Chevrolet. Building on my experience at Homestead-Miami last year, I feel more confident heading into this weekend and believe the No. 33 team can put together a solid run to finish the 2017 season on a high note. It has been a much tougher season than we anticipated, but we all learned valuable lessons that we'll take into 2018. I'm especially proud of how the team and I stuck together, kept working hard and shared some great moments together. I can't thank RCR and all of our partners enough for their support this season, and I'm looking forward to ending this season with a great finish."



This Week's No. 62 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet at Homestead-Miami Speedway ... Brendan Gaughan has six previous NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway, securing three top-10 finishes and a best finish of third (2012). The veteran driver also has eight NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at the 1.5-mile speedway, collecting two top-five finishes of second (2006) and fourth (2013). Gaughan also has one Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start at the speedway, finishing sixth in 2004. Gaughan has completed 98.5 percent of laps he has attempted at the track.



Holiday Craft and Gift Festival at the South Point ... The South Point Hotel and Casino is set to host the eighth annual Holiday Craft & Gift Festival from Friday, November 17 through Sunday, November 19. The festival features over 40,000 square feet of holiday shopping, a Christmas train display and opportunities to have photos taken with Santa. Learn more by visiting southpointcasino.com.



Meet Gaughan ... Fans can meet Gaughan beginning at 10:15 a.m. local time on Saturday, November 18 at the Rheem Mobile Display unit located in Homestead-Miami Speedway's Fan Zone.



BRENDAN GAUGHAN QUOTE:

Homestead-Miami Speedway is a unique 1.5-mile track that's much wider than other places we visit. Is it a track you enjoy racing at?

"I do enjoy Homestead-Miami Speedway, despite the way my 2003 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship run ended there. I still love to go there to close out the season. For a 1.5 track, it's definitely different and unique. It has a wide surface for us to race on and decreasing radius corners. For me, it's a lot of fun to go out there and be aggressive with my racing style and pull off slide jobs on other drivers to move throughout the field. I normally race the high line at Miami - that's my comfort zone, so look for me up there most of the time. It's the last race of the season, so it's time to leave it all out at the track and try to finish this season on a positive."



PaddockTalk Perspective



