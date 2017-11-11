|
2017 Homestead: Ricky Stenhouse Jr NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview
ADVANCE NOTES
Stenhouse at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Stenhouse has five Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS) with an average starting position of 18.4 and average finishing position of 27.0.
|
|
In the 2107 MENCS season, Stenhouse Jr. has scored two wins, four top-five and nine top-10 finishes.
Last Year at Homestead
After sustaining nose damage early on in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was scored in ninth with four laps remaining when suddenly his Fastenal Ford broke loose causing severe damage resulting in a 30th-place finish.
On the Car
Fastenal is currently in its sixth season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 XFINITY team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.
Florida Native
Veteran crew chief Brian Pattie is from Zephyrills, Florida, which is about 4 hours from Homestead-Miami.
Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Homestead:
“I always look forward to Ford Championship weekend. We have really been working hard on our intermediate program. The No. 6 team tested at Homestead a couple of weeks ago and thought they learned some things that should make our Fords stronger this weekend. Our goal is to have a solid race and hopefully finish 11th in the points and carry that momentum into the off-season.”
