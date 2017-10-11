PULL&BEAR ASPAR Team MotoGP - 18 Valencia GP - FP

Posted by: newsla on Nov 15, 2017 - 06:13 AM



All eyes are on Andrea Dovizioso and Marc Márquez at Valencia as the pair do battle for the MotoGP World Championship title but today it was their teammates who stole the headlines, with Jorge Lorenzo setting a fastest lap of 1'30.640, just one tenth ahead of Dani Pedrosa. Dovizioso was third today, a position that would be of no use to him on Sunday given that he needs to win the race and hope that Márquez does not feature in the top eleven. Today the series leader was sixth fastest, three tenths off his Italian rival.



Karel Abraham made a strong start to the GP de la Comunitat Valenciana, lapping just four tenths shy of the top ten as he ended the day in fifteenth position. The Czech rider is on competitive form at Valencia and is hopeful of a challenge for Q2 tomorrow. Álvaro Bautista's work suffered a setback this morning when he crashed in FP1 before problems with both bikes impeded his progress in FP2. In any case the Spaniard knows that the lap times are close and he is confident of finding the few tenths he needs to fight for a place in Q2.



15th Karel Abraham 1:31.858 (35 vueltas):“This morning we were trying something experimental with my leather suit, which didn't really work out and I had to change back to my regular leathers. So we lost some time this morning. I was trying to push, it was not bad but not really great. We knew what was going on though and this afternoon was important . Again we are very close to be in the top ten, just 0.2 seconds away, which is kind of a shame but we pushed hard and I did some fast lap times so I am really happy about that. We had a couple of issues with the front and also the rear but I think we should be sorted for tomorrow because we know what we need to work on. On the last lap Valentino Rossi happened to be in front of me so I tried follow him but unfortunately in turn two, I don't know if it was because he braked early or I braked late, but I ended up very, very close to his rear wheel and had to give up and go straight. I ran wide and the lap was done. Anyway, I am happy with position, which is in the range where we want to be fighting, I feel strong again and I think tomorrow we can be fighting for a good position. If everything goes well that could mean a position in Q2 but that will be difficult because the lap times are so tight and some of the places we are losing will be difficult to make up. Anyway, we will do our best.”



21st Álvaro Bautista 1:32.076 (34 laps): “This morning I had a little crash on the brakes, I lost the front in corner entry and had no chance to save it. This afternoon we had a little problem with each bike and I couldn't get into any kind of rhythm, I lost a few tenths that I needed to put me further up. The important thing is to solve these problems and improve my feeling with the bike. Our main objective is to try for Q2. From there, it will be a case of chipping away at the lap times to improve my pace and be in the fight for sixth place in the race, which would give us tenth in the championship.”



