2017 F1: New rules to make F1 like 'driving a bus'
Posted by: Admin on Nov 15, 2017 - 06:14 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: New rules to make F1 like 'driving a bus'


Lewis Hamilton says next year's cars will be like driving "a bus".

The quadruple world champion is referring to the rule change from four engines per driver to just three next year, and the mandatory addition of heavy 'Halo' devices.

 

Already, Hamilton's Mercedes boss Niki Lauda told La Gazzetta dello Sport this week that Halo is akin to "protecting the drivers as though they are babies".

And Hamilton said he is ruing the rule change that will require drivers to be even more careful with engine mileage in 2018.

"It will definitely be worse," he is quoted as saying by Tuttosport. "We will be forced to drive like endurance drivers.

"Already we have all of this fuel, then with the arrival of Halo it will be like driving a bus.

"The cars will be as heavy as a Nascar, the braking distances will be longer, it's certainly not what we want as drivers. That's not how to make the most of our potential," Hamilton added.



