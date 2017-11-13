F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 MotoGP: Vinales, Zarco, Marquez top on Day 1 (Nov 14, 2017)
· B Force, Hight, Butner Win World Championships; B Force, Johnson Jr, Butner And Hines Victorious At Auto Club NHRA Finals (Nov 13, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Nov 13, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Matt Kenseth shuffles Championship 4 field with dramatic Phoenix win (Nov 12, 2017)
· 2017 Valencia GP: MotoGP Race Results - Marquez crowned Champion as Pedrosa wins dramatic race (Nov 12, 2017)
· 2017 Brazil GP (Sao Paulo): Formula One F1 Race Results - Vettel, Ferrari Win! (Nov 12, 2017)
· Marc Marquez wins 2017 MotoGP World Championship at Valencia (Nov 12, 2017)
· 2017 Brazil GP (Sao Paulo): Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview (Nov 12, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso may miss Abu Dhabi ? (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ? (Oct 31, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Horner, Steiner, defend Liberty's F1 plans
Posted by: Admin on Nov 15, 2017 - 06:14 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Horner, Steiner, defend Liberty's F1 plans


Christian Horner has defended Liberty Media's vision of the future of F1.

Earlier, Mercedes team chairman and F1 legend Niki Lauda admitted he was "worried" about Liberty's plans for a new engine formula and budget caps beyond 2020.

 

But Red Bull boss Horner thinks Lauda's comments were "a bit unfair and unfounded".

Osterreich newspaper also quoted Horner as defending a dip in profits for F1, saying Liberty Media is not to blame.

"They're investing in the business, which is a different model than what we were used to," he said.

Haas team boss Gunther Steiner backed Horner, saying change can often be unpopular.

"Niki and Bernie were together for 60 years, so probably change is more difficult to accept for them than for some others," he said.

As for Liberty, the new F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn told the BBC that he is "a bit shocked" with how Mercedes and Ferrari have opposed the engine and budget cap plans.

"Reflecting on it, maybe we could have presented it differently," he said, insisting he is open to talks and suggestions. "But I didn't anticipate the response to be as strong as it was.

"If that is the thing people are most upset about, then I apologise."



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy