|
Since then, the two sides have been discussing a settlement but the Danish newspaper BT reports that talks broke down.
"That's right. I can confirm that," Dorte Riis Madsen's lawyer told the newspaper, which reported that a trial has been scheduled for three days in January.
She is claiming 20 per cent of all of the 25-year-old's earnings dated between September 2015 until June 2021, when their axed management contract was set to expire.
Magnussen's lawyer Kristian Paaschburg said: "I know the case is scheduled for three days in January.
"I also understand that there is a court settlement between Dorte Riis Madsen and Kevin Magnussen. But I have no idea what will happen," he added.
PaddockTalk Perspective