Toyo Tires and Flying Lizard Motorsports Shoot for Third Consecutive Overall Win in the NASA 25 Hours of Thunderhill
Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. (Toyo Tires®) and Flying Lizard Motorsports have their eyes set on a third consecutive overall win at the NASA 25 Hours of Thunderhill next month. The team will return to the track with the #45 Toyo Tires / Flying Lizard Audi® R8 LMS and Toyo® Proxes® Slicks ready to defend their back-to-back overall and ES class wins. Considered North America’s longest endurance racing event, the 25 Hours is one of the premier events held annually by National Auto Sport Association (NASA).
"We really enjoyed competing in the 25 Hours of Thunderhill these last two years, and we’re thrilled to be coming back for a third time in hopes of defending our title,” said Darren Law, program manager, Flying Lizard Motorsports. “It’s such a fun event to do as a competitor, and our effort is an important part in the development of the Toyo Proxes Slicks. We’re looking forward to what we can accomplish this time around."
In addition to the Audi R8 LMS, Toyo Tires and Flying Lizard Motorsports will field a Porsche® Cayman® GT4 competing in the newly formed Toyo Tires GT Challenge class. This new spec class features equally prepared Porsche® Cayman® GT4 Clubsport and GT4 Clubsport MR race cars competing on 18-inch Toyo® Proxes® RR DOT competition tires.
“We are thrilled to once again partner with Flying Lizard Motorsports and together fight for our third consecutive overall win and ES class victory at the 25 Hours,” said Marc Sanzenbacher, senior manager, motorsports, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. “They have been an amazing partner in racing and development. We are also equally excited to have expanded our efforts with an entry into the inaugural Toyo Tires GT Challenge class, as we look to put the iconic FLM and Toyo Tires livery on the top step of the podium in that class as well.”
To learn more about the NASA 25 Hours of Thunderhill running December 1 – 3, go to https://nasa25hour.com/.
