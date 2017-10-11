Two Days Of Testing To Start The 2018 Season Come To An Close

A two-day post-race MotoGP test session concluded this afternoon at Valencia’s Ricardo Tormo circuit, marking the start of the 2018 season.



After two days, Jorge Lorenzo had completed 87 laps, recording a best time of 1’30.534 today, while Andrea Dovizioso, who did a total of 72 laps, set his fastest lap of 1’30.850 yesterday.



Both Ducati Team riders used the test to carry out comparisons aimed at defining the details of the Desmosedici GP18, the debut of which is scheduled for the first test of 2018 at Sepang from 28 to 30 January.



Both Lorenzo and Dovizioso will be back on track next week at Jerez de la Frontera for a further two days of testing on 22-23 November before the winter break.



Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team #99) – 1’30.534

“In these tests we didn’t really try out anything new, but we picked up some very useful information for the development of next year’s bike. Today I felt really good, improving my performance on the bike by changing some things in my riding style, and I set some good times. However we must continue to work to find the tenths that we are still missing at some tracks. We also tried the new Öhlins forks, but we know that the most important new things will only arrive at Sepang for the first test of 2018.”



Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team #04) – 1’30.850

“We took advantage of these two days to try out various details and solutions useful for the preparation of the 2018 bike. We were able to finish the work programme that had been decided on together with our engineers and also to test the new 2018 Öhlins forks. Now we are waiting for the final test of the year at Jerez next week, where we’ll be working to define the last details of the new bike before the winter break.”



