Miller Is The Valencia's Surprise: 8th Today And 7th In The Final Standings

Miller Is The Valencia's Surprise: 8th Today And 7th In The Final Standings. Petrucci Will Ride The New Desmosedicigp In Jerez



Jack Miller is the great surprise at Valencia: after the 6th place gained on the first day of activity, he managed to repeat himself today finishing 8th (7th in the combined classification).



His day had not started well with a crash due to the cold temperature of the circuit. His team's great work allowed him to return on track before lunch break and immediately regain confidence thanks to an extremely competitive race pace. In the last time attack of the afternoon, Jack recorded a time of 1'30.860, which is worth the eighth position.



Danilo Petrucci and his team worked on the set up and development during the two days of testing. The Italian rider (who finished in P18 today) will be riding the Ducati Desmosedici Gp (version 2018) in Jerez's texts next week.



18th Danilo Petrucci - 1'31.874 – 36 laps



“We worked hard on the bike’s set up trying to solve the problems of the last weekend and also trying out new components. A job for Ducati that always makes me enjoyable to complete. I will have the new bike in Jerez and I'm very curious to try it out”.



8th Jack Miller – 1’30.860 – 46 laps



“They were two very positive days for me and I'm really happy for the feeling I was able to find right away with the bike. I feel comfortable on the bike and with the whole team. The sensations are very good. I look forward to being in Jerez”.



