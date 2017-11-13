2017 Homestead: Ryan Reed NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview

2017 Homestead: Ryan Reed NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview



ADVANCE NOTES



Reed at Homestead

Ryan Reed will make his fifth NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) start at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend. In his four previous starts, Reed’s best finish of 13th came in 2013. In this race last season, Reed started 13th and finished 16th.



Phoenix Recap

Ryan Reed drove a tight-handling No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford to a 14th-place finish at Phoenix Raceway. Reed started the race 20th and with the help of fast pit stops and chassis adjustments was able to overcome the handling woes and persevere to the end.



2017 Stats

Reed currently sits eighth in the XFINITY Championship standings going into the season-finale this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Reed kicked off the 2017 season with a win at Daytona International Speedway and has gone on to earn two top-five and seven top-10 finishes. Reed has an average starting position of 14.2 and average finish of 17.8.



Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive



Reed on Homestead

“Homestead is a blast, it’s one of the coolest race tracks we go to. It is really demanding, it’s so worn out and we run right up against the fence. I have yet to run an entire race without finding the fence, but I don’t think I’m alone in that club. My goal is to keep a little cleaner racecar this year, I think I got the fence about eight times last year, but it’s such a fun place. It’s just one of those tracks that every driver looks forward to going there just because it’s worn out, drivers track, everything that a driver talks about that he wants to feel in a racetrack, that place has it. It’s our only true 1.5-mile oval, it’s unique, we don’t go to very many places like it.”





