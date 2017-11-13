|
|
|
|
|· 2017 MotoGP: Vinales, Zarco, Marquez top on Day 1 (Nov 14, 2017)
· B Force, Hight, Butner Win World Championships; B Force, Johnson Jr, Butner And Hines Victorious At Auto Club NHRA Finals (Nov 13, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Nov 13, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Matt Kenseth shuffles Championship 4 field with dramatic Phoenix win (Nov 12, 2017)
· 2017 Valencia GP: MotoGP Race Results - Marquez crowned Champion as Pedrosa wins dramatic race (Nov 12, 2017)
· 2017 Brazil GP (Sao Paulo): Formula One F1 Race Results - Vettel, Ferrari Win! (Nov 12, 2017)
· Marc Marquez wins 2017 MotoGP World Championship at Valencia (Nov 12, 2017)
· 2017 Brazil GP (Sao Paulo): Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview (Nov 12, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Homestead: Corey LaJoie / JGL Racing NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview
Corey LaJoie
Team: No. 24 youtheory Toyota
Crew Chief: Steven Lane
Team Owner: James Whitener
Twitter: @CoreyLaJoie and @JGLRacing
|
|
Ford Ecoboost 300 - Saturday November 18th at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC
Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius/XM Radio Channel 90
LaJoie at Homestead:
Corey will be making his fourth career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
This event will be LaJoie's 22nd career XFINITY series start and the sixth this season in the No. 24 Toyota.
Corey's Thoughts on Homestead-Miami Speedway:
"I am looking forward to going to Homestead in our No. 24 youtheory Toyota. It is a fun race track that you get to slip and slide around. Hopefully we can give youtheory and JGL Racing one more good run and work on stuff for next year."
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|