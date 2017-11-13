2017 Homestead: Corey LaJoie / JGL Racing NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview

Posted by: newsla on Nov 16, 2017



Corey LaJoie

Team: No. 24 youtheory Toyota

Crew Chief: Steven Lane

Team Owner: James Whitener

Twitter: @CoreyLaJoie and @JGLRacing



Ford Ecoboost 300 - Saturday November 18th at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC



Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius/XM Radio Channel 90



LaJoie at Homestead:

Corey will be making his fourth career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway.



This event will be LaJoie's 22nd career XFINITY series start and the sixth this season in the No. 24 Toyota.



Corey's Thoughts on Homestead-Miami Speedway:

"I am looking forward to going to Homestead in our No. 24 youtheory Toyota. It is a fun race track that you get to slip and slide around. Hopefully we can give youtheory and JGL Racing one more good run and work on stuff for next year."



