Posted by: newsla on Nov 16, 2017 - 06:10 AM



Tune-in for the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway where the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series crowns their champion following the Ford Ecoboost 400 on Sunday, November 19th. Live coverage begins at 2:30 PM ET on NBC, MRN and SIRIUSXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



CHRIS BUESCHER

FAST FACTS:

Career Starts: 77

Wins: 1

Top-fives: 2

Top-10s: 6

Pole Awards: 0

First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club

Best Start: 9th 6/25/17 Sonoma

Best Finish: 1st - 8/1/2016 Pocono

Driver DOB: 10/29/1992

Hometown: Prosper, TX

Crew Chief: Trent Owens



AJ ALLMENDINGER

FAST FACTS:

Career Starts: 334

Wins: 1

Top-fives: 10

Top-10s: 52

Pole Awards: 4

First Start: 3/25/2007 Bristol

First Pole: 4/10/2010 Phoenix

Last Pole: 8/8/15 Watkins Glen

Best Start: 1: 4/10/2010 Phoenix

Best Finish: 1: 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen

Driver DOB: 12/16/1981

Hometown: San Jose, Calif.

Crew Chief: Tristan Smith



APPEARANCES:



CHRIS BUESCHER - LIBERTY TAX DISPLAY

When: Sunday, November 19th from 10:30 - 10:50 AM

Where: Liberty Tax display, Homestead-Miami Speedway Midway



SPONSOR MEET & GREETS

When: Sunday, November 19th at 11 AM

Where: JTG Daugherty Racing meet & greet area



