F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 MotoGP: Vinales, Zarco, Marquez top on Day 1 (Nov 14, 2017)
· B Force, Hight, Butner Win World Championships; B Force, Johnson Jr, Butner And Hines Victorious At Auto Club NHRA Finals (Nov 13, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Nov 13, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Matt Kenseth shuffles Championship 4 field with dramatic Phoenix win (Nov 12, 2017)
· 2017 Valencia GP: MotoGP Race Results - Marquez crowned Champion as Pedrosa wins dramatic race (Nov 12, 2017)
· 2017 Brazil GP (Sao Paulo): Formula One F1 Race Results - Vettel, Ferrari Win! (Nov 12, 2017)
· Marc Marquez wins 2017 MotoGP World Championship at Valencia (Nov 12, 2017)
· 2017 Brazil GP (Sao Paulo): Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview (Nov 12, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso may miss Abu Dhabi ? (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ? (Oct 31, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Villeneuve, Montoya, question Kubica comeback
Posted by: Admin on Nov 16, 2017 - 06:19 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Villeneuve, Montoya, question Kubica comeback


Two former F1 drivers have cast doubt on Robert Kubica's ability to successfully return to formula one next year.

More authoritative sources are now joining French broadcaster Canal Plus in claiming that after a test for the Pole in Abu Dhabi, Kubica will be announced as Lance Stroll's teammate at Williams for 2018.

 

Williams co-founder and former technical boss Patrick Head backed the team's decision to give Kubica a test after the forthcoming F1 finale.

"Robert was one of the best drivers in F1 of recent years," he is quoted by Finland's Turun Sanomat.

"Only he knows how ready he is for the challenge. He was seriously injured, and Williams wants to find out what his situation is.

"If he is able to perform from a physical point of view, he is a very good choice," Head added.

Brazil's Globo claims that while other drivers were considered to replace Felipe Massa next year, Kubica's talent and a reported EUR 8 million in sponsorship collated in part by co-manager Nico Rosberg clinched the deal.

But not everyone is convinced.

1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve thinks Kubica's permanently injured right arm means the 32-year-old is a safety risk.

"It's not just about the test where he has to get out of a stationary car with the Halo, which is already quite hard," the Canadian told Germany's Auto Bild.

"What about a start where he has to abruptly dodge an object? I doubt you can do that with one hand. From my own experience I know you cannot," Villeneuve said.

"I think the FIA needs to think carefully about how they can be 100 per cent sure that Robert is able to avoid accidents. Kubica himself should also think carefully about whether he wants to.

"This is not about laptimes, he also has a responsibility to his colleagues. The same is true of Williams. If there is a serious accident, the responsibility will be great," Villeneuve added.

Another former Williams driver, Juan Pablo Montoya, agrees.

"Honestly, it's a joke," said the Colombian.

"I'm sure Robert is no longer 100 per cent capable of pushing a formula one car to the limit."

The media report claims current F1 drivers may raise the issue of Kubica's apparent F1 return in the FIA briefing in Abu Dhabi next Friday.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy