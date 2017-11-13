2017 Homestead: Cole Whitt NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview

Team: No. 72 TriStar Motorsports

Driver: Cole Whitt

Crew Chief: Frankie Kerr

Venue: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Race Title: Ford EcoBoost 400

Track Length / Configuration: 1.5-mile, oval

Race Distance: 267 laps / 400.5 miles

Race Format: 3 Stages: Stages end on Laps 80 / 160 / 267

Date: Sunday, November 19, at 2:30 p.m. ET

Coverage: NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

Twitter: @TriStarRaceTeam, @ColeWhitt



Cole Whitt and the TriStar No. 72 team will head south the weekend to close out the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season. Homestead-Miami Speedway will serve as the venue for the season finale. Whitt has three precious MENCS starts at the 1.5-mile, oval and has accrued a total of 685 laps.



TriStar Motorsports made its return to the MENCS this year after a short hiatus from NASCAR's premier series. Securing a best finish of 12th at the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Whitt and the No. 72 team also collected three additional top-20 finishes (Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway and the Geico 500 at Talladega SuperSpeedway). Whitt and the No. 72 team hope to conclude the season with a strong presence at Homestead-Miami Speedway.



