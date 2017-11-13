|
|
|
|
|· 2017 MotoGP: Vinales, Zarco, Marquez top on Day 1 (Nov 14, 2017)
· B Force, Hight, Butner Win World Championships; B Force, Johnson Jr, Butner And Hines Victorious At Auto Club NHRA Finals (Nov 13, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Nov 13, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Matt Kenseth shuffles Championship 4 field with dramatic Phoenix win (Nov 12, 2017)
· 2017 Valencia GP: MotoGP Race Results - Marquez crowned Champion as Pedrosa wins dramatic race (Nov 12, 2017)
· 2017 Brazil GP (Sao Paulo): Formula One F1 Race Results - Vettel, Ferrari Win! (Nov 12, 2017)
· Marc Marquez wins 2017 MotoGP World Championship at Valencia (Nov 12, 2017)
· 2017 Brazil GP (Sao Paulo): Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview (Nov 12, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Homestead: Cole Whitt NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview
Team: No. 72 TriStar Motorsports
Driver: Cole Whitt
Crew Chief: Frankie Kerr
Venue: Homestead-Miami Speedway
Race Title: Ford EcoBoost 400
Track Length / Configuration: 1.5-mile, oval
Race Distance: 267 laps / 400.5 miles
Race Format: 3 Stages: Stages end on Laps 80 / 160 / 267
Date: Sunday, November 19, at 2:30 p.m. ET
Coverage: NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90
Twitter: @TriStarRaceTeam, @ColeWhitt
|
|
Cole Whitt and the TriStar No. 72 team will head south the weekend to close out the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season. Homestead-Miami Speedway will serve as the venue for the season finale. Whitt has three precious MENCS starts at the 1.5-mile, oval and has accrued a total of 685 laps.
TriStar Motorsports made its return to the MENCS this year after a short hiatus from NASCAR's premier series. Securing a best finish of 12th at the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Whitt and the No. 72 team also collected three additional top-20 finishes (Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway and the Geico 500 at Talladega SuperSpeedway). Whitt and the No. 72 team hope to conclude the season with a strong presence at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|