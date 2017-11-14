F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· It's Official! Pierre And Brendon To Stay At Toro Rosso For 2018 (Nov 16, 2017)
· Is Brad Keselowski the Championship 4 underdog? Check back on Saturday (Nov 16, 2017)
· JRM teammates promise hard, clean racing in NASCAR XFINITY finale (Nov 16, 2017)
· Cindric carries memory of departed heroes with him into Championship Race (Nov 16, 2017)
· Cole Pearn: No points, no problem in straight-up Championship Race (Nov 16, 2017)
· 2017 MotoGP: Vinales, Zarco, Marquez top on Day 1 (Nov 14, 2017)
· B Force, Hight, Butner Win World Championships; B Force, Johnson Jr, Butner And Hines Victorious At Auto Club NHRA Finals (Nov 13, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Nov 13, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso may miss Abu Dhabi ? (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ? (Oct 31, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: McLaren 'open' to Alonso's Le Mans foray
Posted by: Admin on Nov 17, 2017 - 06:08 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: McLaren 'open' to Alonso's Le Mans foray


Zak Brown has given the strongest sign yet that Fernando Alonso will be allowed to contest next year's fabled Le Mans race.

"In an ideal world, we would love Fernando to win the triple crown in a McLaren," said the British team's boss.

 

"He's won Monaco, I think we will go back to Indy one day and Le Mans is something we're looking at," Brown is quoted by El Mundo Deportivo.

However, McLaren is not yet ready for a Le Mans foray, which explains rumours Alonso is ready to sign up with Toyota for a LMP1 tilt in 2018.

"In the meantime, if he wants to get some experience at Daytona and Le Mans, we're open to that," Brown admitted.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy