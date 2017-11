2017 Homestead Q&A: NASCAR Monster Energy - Danica Patrick Running Daytona 500, Indianapolis 500

Danica Patrick, driver of the No. 10 Aspen Dental Ford Fusion, met with the media today after first practice for Sundayís Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.



DANICA PATRICK Ė No. 10 Delta Dental Ford Fusion Ė WE UNDERSTAND THAT YOU HAVE SOME BIG NEWS TO SHARE WITH US TODAY? ďThis will be my last season as a full-time driver (crying). My sister said I wasnít suppose to get emotional. I said I wouldnít. But Iím grateful for all the opportunities. Iím thankful for Dale and Kelly and Bob Parsons from GoDaddy for getting me into NASCAR. Thank you to Tony and Gene. I have something really exciting to tell you (laughs). I just think that sometimes in your life...Iím not feeling like I was pushed into this...I feel like I should be doing this. I feel like this is where my life should be headed. And sometimes we just get kind of nudged there. Sometimes itís big nudges and sometimes itís little. But I definitely I was faced with situations at the beginning of the year that I had never faced before. I had never had sponsor issues. It made me think about things and so Iím excited about the next phase. Trust me. Iím just seeing 100 of you (media). Thank you to my Mom and Dad. My sister, Chase, Ricky. Thank you for everythings...Haley, Allison, Ronny. I feel like I need to turn my chair, clear this shit up, turn back around and tell you what I want to tell you that Iím really excited about. But Iím not totally done. Iím going to do the Daytona 500 next year and the Indy 500. So. Iím really excited about that. I think itís going to be a great way to cap it off.Ē







HAVE YOU DECIDED WHICH TEAMS? ďWe are...this is not the first time that Iíve thought of this. I didnít decide yesterday and then come decide to tell you all. Weíre down the line with different facets of moving forward but nothing is final yet. Hopefully it will be soon. Things are definitely not set.Ē



YOUíRE NOT GOING AWAY. HOW DO WHAT TO BE REMEMBERED DURING YOUR FULL-TIME CAREER. ďWhat Iíve always wanted is to just be remembered as a great driver, then remembered as a girl. I donít care if your remember me as a girl. Of course I am, itís obvious. But to be remembered as a great driver. Thatís it.Ē



WHAT MADE YOU WANT TO DO THE INDY 500? ďI never thought I would do it. I really didnít. I always thought in my head never but I never said never because I know better. Thank God, right? Here I am. It was really a conversation with my agent Allen. Iím sorry that I left you out of my thank you. Itís just a little bit of a mess. We ran through so many different ideas. Different teams. Different scenarios. Just do these races. Just do this race. I have been much more in flow with it. Like I have not poked and prodded and asked many questions. I wanted this to all just unfold naturally and what was going to be was going to be. As I said to many of you years ago, if itís not going to get better I donít want to do it because itís not fun. Here I am. Itís not fun. My urgency to push to keep doing everything is just not really there. So if something really enticing didnít come up I wasnít going to push for something else. I donít like to run people down the pier if I donít mean it. So, he called and said,íWhat about finishing up at Daytona?í I donít know where it came from but then out of my mouth came, ĎWhat about Indy?í I donít even know what I said it necessarily but it was really the first idea that got me really excited. That was it. He said, ĎI would love for you to do both.í And I was like, ĎWell letís do it!í And then I called Haley and said, ĎWhat did I just say that I would do? Do you think this is a good idea?í And she said, ĎHell yes I think thatís a good idea!í And that was it. Iím still surprised. So thatís how it came about. It came from my heart and I think itís going to be awesome.Ē



WAS THERE AN OPTION FOR YOU TO DO SOME MEDIA? WHAT ABOUT THIS DECISION WAS HARD? ďThe difficulty is that itís super competitive. I mean, itís twice the field of Indy cars. Itís 40 cars instead of 20, basically. The cars make a big difference. I feel like thereís a lot out of your control as a driver and thatís frustrating. I tried every approach I could to figure it out how to make the car go fast. Do I push people? Do I let them do their job? Do I question them? Do I ask for other things? I tried every approach. Alls that ended up happening is that I lost my crew chief around with Tony Gibson and I didnít end up wanting that to happen. So I was like, shoot, nothing really works. So here I am. I tried every different route and it just didnít go as I hoped. Just a lot of things out of your control as a driver.Ē



WHAT ABOUT TV OR MEDIA? ďTV or media. Well, I havenít gone down that road because I knew that wasÖ.not really...I think weíve heard I could do TV. Right now, no. Never say never. But that really doesnít interest me. Itís a really wide and deep schedule as you know and that means that you have to do a lot of it. And then you have to do meetings and prepare and itís a lot of work in itself. I admire everyone thatís said yes to that job because I think itís valuable. I really love that drivers are going into that role because it creates a lot of authenticity from the booth about whatís happening on the race track. So Iím glad for the drivers. Obviously with Letarte, thatís great information up there. I think itís good that they do it. But not right now for me.Ē



DO YOU ANTICIPATE GETTING BACK INTO AND INDYCAR WILL BE LIKE RIDING A BIKE? ďYeah...you said bicycle and Iím like, ĎItís just going to be like riding a bike going 240. It wonít be a problem. Speed wobbles and all, right? (smiles). I think it will take a little bit of adjusting. Itís different for sure. I donít feel like today that Iím a worse driver that I was when I drove Indy cars. Hopefully Iím a better driver. It will take a little bit of acclimating but I think weíll cross that bridge when we get a little bit closer. Hopefully there is a fair amount time before that. I would like to get into a car before I get to Indy. I even wondered do I have to do rookie orientation again? I think you I have to do a day or something? I definitely have a level of fear and nervousness about it. Just a little bit because itís been so long. I believe that I will catch on and remember quickly.Ē



ARE DAYTONA AND INDY GOING TO BE IT? YOU ALWAYS SAY, ĎNEVER SAY NEVERí. ďYou kind of answered your own question. I never say never but that is my plan. After Indy thatís the end.Ē



SOMETIMES IíVE SEEN ON THE RACE TRACK AND THOUGHT THAT YOU DIDNíT GET A FAIR SHAKE FROM THE OTHER RACE DRIVERS: ďSometimes theyíre (expletive).Ē



HOW DO YOU FEEL LIKE: ďI think I just said it. Some of them are great. I think that every driver faces that. You have drivers that you like and get along with out there and some that you donít like. Some of them overlap quite and bit and others are not the same. So I think there are drivers that I get along with just fine out there that other people have issues with. Ii think thatís across the board. Thereís always that. I think that I deal with a little more struggle on a car to car basis then everyone. I took me a really long time to say that. Iíve never really felt different. If I can pass them I can pass them. With the stock cars the closing rates arenít so quick so I think it kind of showed up more and more over time in stock cars because you can be more defensive a little bit than in a an Indy car when you just drive around them and get a really big run. Runs there are just much different.Ē



TO CLARIFY, JUST THOSE TWO RACES (DAYTONA 500 AND INDY 500?) ďYes sir. Just those two.Ē WOULD YOU WANT TO RUN FOR THE SAME TEAM IN BOTH OF THOSE TWO RACES? ďThatís an option I suppose but it doesnít have to be. I think that when weíre talking about Daytona, it is what it is. Thereís a lot of luck involved. To some degree that doesnít seem as critical. In IndyCar I think that itís a little more but I think there are probably a little bit more options as well. A little bit more flexibility there. I think it would make it easier but I donít think that itís an absolute necessary.Ē



SO YOUíRE LOOKING AT A FEW CUP TEAM? ďRight. Thatís not my job though. Again, there are conversations going on but nothing is final right now.Ē



