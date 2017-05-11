Fans Can Drive the Track, Save Big at Black Friday Blowout

Posted by: newsla on Nov 17, 2017 - 09:43 PM Fans Can Drive the Track, Save Big at Black Friday Blowout Fans looking to experience the thrill of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s high-banked turns will get their chance on Nov. 24, when Black Friday Blowout roars into Charlotte with exciting, once-a-year opportunities for fans and spectacular savings in the speedway gift shop from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.



Nowhere else on Black Friday can race fans drive their personal cars on the same iconic track as stars like Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart – and all it takes is spending $50 on merchandise or tickets to 2018 NASCAR or NHRA events, or donating $25 to Speedway Children’s Charities.



“Driving the track is awesome. Taking your car around a 1.5-mile superspeedway is definitely an adrenaline rush,” said Emily Curtiss of Concord, North Carolina, who drove the track last year. “We always do a little Christmas shopping and then take the car for a spin. I would highly recommend everyone visit the Black Friday Blowout. There are great deals and great fun.”



The fan-friendly Black Friday Blowout will feature major discounts on souvenir merchandise including diecast cars and men’s and women’s apparel.

In the speedway’s biggest sale of the year, the gift shop will feature items for as low as $1.



A lunch buffet will be on sale in the Speedway Club to provide shoppers with an unmatched view of the speedway while enjoying exquisite holiday food. Fans interested in taking in a full day at the speedway can also witness the extravagant Speedway Christmas light show on Friday evening – as well as every night leading up to Christmas Day.



Fans can buy or renew tickets to 2018 events at the speedway by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267), visiting the ticket office on Black Friday or visiting http://www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets/.



Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan.



