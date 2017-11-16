2017 Homestead: Ty Majeski NASCAR Xfinity Race Recap

Posted by: newsla on Nov 19, 2017 - 08:48 PM 2017 Homestead: Ty Majeski NASCAR Xfinity Race Recap



Ty Majeski, driver of the No. 60 Ford EcoBoost Ford Mustang, earned his first career top-10 finish on Saturday afternoon in the 2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The 10th-place result comes in just Majeski’s third-career NASCAR XFINITY Series start.



“Today was about learning as much as I can,” said Majeski after the race. ”We had a really fast Ford Mustang while the sun was out and were able to drive up into the top five which was cool. I want to thank everyone on this Roush Fenway team and (crew chief) Mike (Kelley) for their hard work today. We battled the handling once the sun went down but we kept fighting and came away with a top-10.”



Majeski took the green flag for the 200-Lap season finale event from the ninth position after advancing to the final round of knockout qualifying on Saturday morning. From the drop of the green flag Majeski methodically moved forward, joining the top-five for the first time on Lap 13 and maintained his track position through a Lap 18 caution period. However, a loose-handling condition in the closing laps of the opening stage shuffled Majeski back to sixth when the green and checkered flag waved to end Stage 1 on Lap 45.



Crew chief Mike Kelley called the Roush Fenway Racing driver to pit road in between stages for four tires and a chassis adjustment before sending Majeski back out onto the track for the Lap 51 restart in the seventh position. The driver of the No. 60 Ford EcoBoost Mustang continued to fight for position in the top 10 throughout Stage 2, running as high as sixth before the handling shifted to the tight side through the center of the corner. Despite the handling condition, Majeski remained inside the top 10 throughout the second stage and took the green and checkered flag on Lap 90 in the eighth position.



The tight-handling condition through the center of the corner continued to plague the Seymour, Wisc. native when the final stage went green on Lap 96, shuffling Majeski back to the 12th position before the first round of green flag pit stops began on Lap 144. After returning to the track in 13th following the stop, Majeski patiently worked his way forward, rejoining the top 10 in the closing laps and taking the checkered flag in the 10th position.



The result is Majeski’s first career top-10 finish in the NASCAR XFINITY Series and the 383rd top-10 finish for the Roush Fenway No. 6.



