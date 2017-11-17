2017 Homestead: Richard Childress Racing NASCAR Monster Energy Race Recap

Posted by: newsla on Nov 20, 2017 - 06:07 AM 2017 Homestead: Richard Childress Racing NASCAR Monster Energy Race Recap



Austin Dillon and the Dow WeatherTech Team Close Out 2017 Season with Strong, 11th-Place Finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway



"The Dow WeatherTech Chevrolet was pretty good today, so I'm glad we could put a period on the 2017 season with a solid finish. I didn't have enough grip to run the high line during the race, which is normally the preferred line at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but I felt pretty good running lower on the track. During that last run, we were just too loose to make anything happen. Still, we were able to clinch 11th in the final driver's point standings, which is pretty cool. I'm proud of everyone on this program and appreciate all of the hard work this year. We're a bunch of racers and we'll be back even stronger next season."



- Austin Dillon



Paul Menard Ends 2017 Season with a 16th-Place Finish in No. 27 Richmond / Menards Chevrolet



"It was nice to finish the season and my time at Richard Childress Racing with a solid finish here at Homestead. The Richmond / Menards Chevrolet was a handful to start, but Matt Borland made a great adjustment and the car came to life. I have to thank Richard Childress and everyone at RCR and ECR for all of the support over the years. We didn't have the best season, but this is a great group of guys and we have had some fun."



- Paul Menard



Ryan Newman Drives the Caterpillar Chevrolet to a 10th-Place Finish in the Season Finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway



"What a comeback for us. We battled tight through the corner and loose off. It cost us some valuable track position there in the first stage, but we raced our way back onto the lead lap and that's when our Caterpillar Chevrolet became pretty sporty. It really responded well during the long green-flag runs so we knew if we kept up with the track, we would stay in the game. To pick up two spots at the end to finish our season and finish 10th, gives us some momentum going into next season. I want to thank all the guys back at the shop at RCR as well as ECR for giving me a car capable of running for a championship."



- Ryan Newman



