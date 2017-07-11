Daytona International Speedway Black Friday and Cyber Monday Ticket Specials

Posted by: newsla on Nov 20, 2017



Those looking to give the gift of Daytona International Speedway will find options for fans of all forms of motorsports in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday Thanksgiving holiday ticket specials.



On Friday, Nov. 24 (Black Friday) and Monday, Nov. 27 (Cyber Monday), the “World Center of Racing” will offer the following $60 ticket package specials:

· Rolex 24 At DAYTONA: General admission stadium and infield access for the 56th anniversary of North America’s most prestigious sports car race on Jan. 27-28 with a Rolex 24 event hat and garage access on Sunday, a savings of 32 percent.

· DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented By Kroger/Advance Auto Parts Clash: General admission stadium and infield access for the Sunday, Feb. 11 doubleheader with UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access, a savings of 33 percent.

· Can-Am Duel: General admission stadium ticket and UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access for the 150-mile qualifying races on Thursday night, Feb. 15, a savings of 43 percent.

· NextEra Energy Resources 250: General admission stadium ticket and UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night, Feb. 16, a savings of 29 percent.

· PowerShares QQQ 300: General admission stadium ticket and UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access for the NASCAR XFINITY Series season-opener on Saturday, Feb. 17, a savings of 43 percent.



Kids 12 and under are FREE in general admission stadium seating and UNOH Fanzone for the above Speedweeks events.



There are also ticket package specials for fans of Bike Week At DAYTONA:

· DAYTONA Supercross: General admission ticket and Trackside Access, which gets you closer to the action than anywhere else on the circuit, can be purchased for $45 – a savings of 31 percent. The longest continuous Supercross event in America takes place Saturday, March 10.

· DAYTONA TT: Fans can have a premium hospitality experience during the Thursday, March 15 event with Rolex 24 Lounge admission for $99 – a savings of 34 percent – or they can sit atop the infield’s DAYTONA 500 Club with President’s Row Admission for $149 – a savings of 25 percent. The Rolex 24 Lounge option includes access to the Lounge, a stadium seat directly outside the Lounge, souvenir event program, priority parking, snacks and beverages. The DAYTONA 500 Club President’s Row option includes a reserved rooftop seat, dinner, priority parking, UNOH Fanzone and pit access, souvenir event program, snacks and beverages.



To take advantage of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday ticket specials, call 1-800-PITSHOP between 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. or visit www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/deals.



