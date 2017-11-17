2017 Homestead: Cole Whitt NASCAR Monster Energy Race Recap

Posted by: newsla on Nov 20, 2017 - 05:47 PM 2017 Homestead: Cole Whitt NASCAR Monster Energy Race Recap



Series: Monster Energy Cup Series

Race: Ford EcoBoost 400

Venue: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Track Length / Configuration: 1.5-mile, oval

Race Distance: 267 Laps / 400.5 Miles

Race Format: 3 Stages: Stages ended on Laps 80 / 160 / 267

Cautions: 5 cautions for 26 yellow flag laps

Lead Changes: 13 among 4 drivers

Cole Whitt Started: 33

Cole Whitt Finished: 28

Laps Completed: 264

Points Gained: 9

Points Standings: 33

Race: 36 of 36



Stage 1

Cole Whitt qualified 33rd to start the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway



Caution Lap 6 (incident): Whitt relayed the Rinnai No. 72 was tight in the center of Turns 1 and 2 and a little free in and off the corners. Whitt pitted for four tires and fuel. He restarted 32nd



Lap 42: Whitt was experiencing loss of rear grip and had fallen a lap down from the leader. He pitted under a green flag for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment to the Rinnai No. 72



Stage 1 Completion Caution Lap 80: Whitt completed the stage 30th, two laps down from the leader. He relayed the Rinnai No. 72 was really loose in, tight in the center and loose off. Crew Chief Frank Kerr called him to pit for four tires, fuel, air pressure and wedge adjustments



Stage 2

Whitt took the Stage 2 green flag restart 33rd, two laps down



Lap 122: Whitt continued to experience the same conditions reporting it had worsened. Under green flag, he came in for four tires, fuel, wedge and air pressure adjustments. He returned to the field 33rd, three laps down



Caution Lap 143 (incident): Having just pitted about 20 laps prior, Whitt stayed out on track to take the wave around. He too the green flag restart scored 30th, two laps down



Stage 2 Completion Caution Lap 160: Whitt completed the stage 29th, two laps down. He came to pit for four tires, fuel, and a wedge adjustment to the Rinnai No. 72



Stage 3

Whitt was scored 36th, two laps down for the start of Stage 3



As Stage 3 became a long green flag run, competitors were forced to make green flag pit stops. The Rinnai No. 72 continued to be loose in, tight in the center and loose off. Whitt came to pit on lap 207 for four tires and fuel. He rejoined the field 31st, four laps down



Caution Lap 229 (incident): Whitt was scored 30th, three laps down on the leaderboard. Crew Chief Frank Kerr requested he stay out on track to take the wave around and save fuel confident the Rinnai No. 72 had enough fuel to complete the race



Whitt took the green flag restart 27th, two laps down. He fell one position and ultimately closed out the season finale with a 28th place finish in the Rinnai No. 72 in the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway



"Let's end this day on a high note", Mark Smith...



PaddockTalk Perspective



