|
|
|
|
|· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Martin Truex Jr. holds off Kyle Busch for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title (Nov 19, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - William Byron wins emotional battle for XFINITY title, as Cole Custer dominates (Nov 18, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Christopher Bell takes NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title; Chase Briscoe gets first win (Nov 18, 2017)
· Ganassi, Team Danica discuss possibilities for 2018 partnership (Nov 18, 2017)
· Sauter comes up one spot short in bid for back-to-back title (Nov 18, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Denny Hamlin steals Homestead pole from Martin Truex Jr. (Nov 17, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Nov 17, 2017)
· As final race approaches, Dale Jr. contemplates regrets, what-ifs (Nov 17, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Homestead: Cole Whitt NASCAR Monster Energy Race Recap
Series: Monster Energy Cup Series
Race: Ford EcoBoost 400
Venue: Homestead-Miami Speedway
Track Length / Configuration: 1.5-mile, oval
Race Distance: 267 Laps / 400.5 Miles
Race Format: 3 Stages: Stages ended on Laps 80 / 160 / 267
Cautions: 5 cautions for 26 yellow flag laps
Lead Changes: 13 among 4 drivers
Cole Whitt Started: 33
Cole Whitt Finished: 28
Laps Completed: 264
Points Gained: 9
Points Standings: 33
Race: 36 of 36
|
|
Stage 1
Cole Whitt qualified 33rd to start the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Caution Lap 6 (incident): Whitt relayed the Rinnai No. 72 was tight in the center of Turns 1 and 2 and a little free in and off the corners. Whitt pitted for four tires and fuel. He restarted 32nd
Lap 42: Whitt was experiencing loss of rear grip and had fallen a lap down from the leader. He pitted under a green flag for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment to the Rinnai No. 72
Stage 1 Completion Caution Lap 80: Whitt completed the stage 30th, two laps down from the leader. He relayed the Rinnai No. 72 was really loose in, tight in the center and loose off. Crew Chief Frank Kerr called him to pit for four tires, fuel, air pressure and wedge adjustments
Stage 2
Whitt took the Stage 2 green flag restart 33rd, two laps down
Lap 122: Whitt continued to experience the same conditions reporting it had worsened. Under green flag, he came in for four tires, fuel, wedge and air pressure adjustments. He returned to the field 33rd, three laps down
Caution Lap 143 (incident): Having just pitted about 20 laps prior, Whitt stayed out on track to take the wave around. He too the green flag restart scored 30th, two laps down
Stage 2 Completion Caution Lap 160: Whitt completed the stage 29th, two laps down. He came to pit for four tires, fuel, and a wedge adjustment to the Rinnai No. 72
Stage 3
Whitt was scored 36th, two laps down for the start of Stage 3
As Stage 3 became a long green flag run, competitors were forced to make green flag pit stops. The Rinnai No. 72 continued to be loose in, tight in the center and loose off. Whitt came to pit on lap 207 for four tires and fuel. He rejoined the field 31st, four laps down
Caution Lap 229 (incident): Whitt was scored 30th, three laps down on the leaderboard. Crew Chief Frank Kerr requested he stay out on track to take the wave around and save fuel confident the Rinnai No. 72 had enough fuel to complete the race
Whitt took the green flag restart 27th, two laps down. He fell one position and ultimately closed out the season finale with a 28th place finish in the Rinnai No. 72 in the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
"Let's end this day on a high note", Mark Smith...
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|