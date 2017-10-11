The 2017 Dunlop #ForeverForward Champion is. . . Andrea Migno

Xavier Fraipont, Managing Director - Dunlop Motorcycle and Motorsport, presents the #ForeverForward trophy to Andrea Migno

Mugello winner tops the table as the most prolific overtaker after an incredible season



Moto3™ rider Andrea Migno has been crowned the 2017 Dunlop Forever Forward Champion after his epic season of overtaking moves during an intense year of racing. The Dunlop #ForeverForward Award is presented to the rider from either the FIM Moto2™ or Moto3™ World Championship who gains the most positions over the season, and in 2017 that’s Mugello winner Migno.







Dunlop - official tyre supplier to Moto2™ and Moto3™ - launched the #ForeverForward league in 2015. A point is awarded for every place gained across the 18 races and the inaugural award went to German rider Philipp Oettl. Last season, the winner was Italian rookie Fabio Di Giannantonio.



Migno, as well as winning the award in 2017, also set a new record in the rankings this season. After Oettl set the pace with a storming 132 positions gained in 2015 and Di Giannantonio gained 113 places the following year, Migno rose 137 positions in 2017 – with his Italian GP win a big contributor to that total.



Xavier Fraipont, Managing Director, Dunlop Motorcycle and Motorsport: “We introduced the #ForeverForward trophy to highlight the brilliant overtaking action in Moto2 and Moto3. Andrea has shown grit and determination with some strong fightbacks through the field this season. The racing in Moto3 is so close and competitive. Overtakes have to be precise, confident and decisive and Andrea is being recognised for his racecraft and intuition.”



