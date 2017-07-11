Toyo Tires and Vildosola Racing Win the Trophy Truck Legend Class of the 50th SCORE Baja 1000

Toyo Tires and Vildosola Racing Win the Trophy Truck Legend Class of the 50th SCORE Baja 1000



Toyo Tires® and the #21LVildosóla Racing Ford won the Trophy Truck Legend class during the 50th SCORE Baja 1000 this past weekend. Driven by Baja veterans Gustavo Vildosóla, Sr., Rodrigo Ampudia, Scott Bailey and Mike Coleman; the team finished the 1,134.40-mile race over harsh desert terrain in a time of 23:43:38 with an average speed of 47.81 mph. Their Toyo Tires / Lucas Oil® / Mexicana Logistics / Stronghold Motorsports trophy truck relied on Toyo® Open Country® R/T-R tires for its success. Competitors in the Trophy Truck Legend class must be over 50 years old. A total of 405 entrants started this year’s SCORE Baja 1000, while 238 made it across finish line.



Team Toyo® was well represented during the race, with #1 qualifier, Robby Gordon starting first off the line with his #77 SPEED Energy / Toyo Tires / King Shocks Chevrolet trophy truck. Gordon led the race early, but ultimately finished out of the lead due to mechanical issues. The #3 qualifying team of Andy McMillin, Tavo Vildosóla, and Brandon Arthur led the race by the halfway point with their #31 Toyo Tires / Red Bull / Method Wheels Ford trophy truck. McMillin’s truck was ultimately sidelined due to engine problems. Also competing in the 1000 was BJ Baldwin with his #97 Monster Energy / Toyo Tires / Can Am Toyota trophy truck. Baldwin’s truck eventually succumbed to a transmission failure.



“Toyo Tires congratulates Gustavo Vildosóla, Sr., Rodrigo Ampudia, Scott Bailey and Mike Coleman for winning the Trophy Truck Legend class during the 50th SCORE Baja 1000,” said Tim Chaney, vice president of marketing, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. “We are proud to support desert racing, and salute all of the teams that take on this tough endurance race.”





