F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Martin Truex Jr. holds off Kyle Busch for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title (Nov 19, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - William Byron wins emotional battle for XFINITY title, as Cole Custer dominates (Nov 18, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Christopher Bell takes NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title; Chase Briscoe gets first win (Nov 18, 2017)
· Ganassi, Team Danica discuss possibilities for 2018 partnership (Nov 18, 2017)
· Sauter comes up one spot short in bid for back-to-back title (Nov 18, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Denny Hamlin steals Homestead pole from Martin Truex Jr. (Nov 17, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Nov 17, 2017)
· As final race approaches, Dale Jr. contemplates regrets, what-ifs (Nov 17, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso may miss Abu Dhabi ? (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ? (Oct 31, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Alonso can win Le Mans on debut
Posted by: Admin on Nov 21, 2017 - 06:21 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Alonso can win Le Mans on debut


Former F1 driver Marc Gene thinks Fernando Alonso can win next year's Le Mans on debut.

Although a deal is not yet done, Alonso's test for the only remaining car manufacturer in the world endurance championship - Toyota - indicates that a 2018 seat is likely.

 

Asked if his fellow Spaniard can win Le Mans on debut, Gene told AS newspaper: "Of course.

"If it is next year, there is only Toyota as it is very difficult to win Le Mans as a private team.

"I think if Fernando only did this (Bahrain) test, with the level he drives at he would already be in a position to win," former Williams driver Gene said.

And if Alonso does win next year, he will be well on the way to his stated aim of completing the ultra-rare motor sport 'triple crown'.

"I think what he is doing is incredible and admirable," said Gene. "Fernando really is one of the few drivers who really loves driving and competing."

Asked if the signs are growing that Alonso is slowly withdrawing from F1, however, Gene answered: "No, I don't think so. It's good that he can do both.

"Let's see how McLaren-Renault is going to go next season."



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy