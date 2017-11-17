F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Martin Truex Jr. holds off Kyle Busch for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title (Nov 19, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - William Byron wins emotional battle for XFINITY title, as Cole Custer dominates (Nov 18, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Christopher Bell takes NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title; Chase Briscoe gets first win (Nov 18, 2017)
· Ganassi, Team Danica discuss possibilities for 2018 partnership (Nov 18, 2017)
· Sauter comes up one spot short in bid for back-to-back title (Nov 18, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Denny Hamlin steals Homestead pole from Martin Truex Jr. (Nov 17, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Nov 17, 2017)
· As final race approaches, Dale Jr. contemplates regrets, what-ifs (Nov 17, 2017)

· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso may miss Abu Dhabi ? (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ? (Oct 31, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
2017 F1: Hamilton unsure Vandoorne is future champion
Posted by: Admin on Nov 21, 2017 - 06:21 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Hamilton unsure Vandoorne is future champion


Lewis Hamilton says he is not sure if Stoffel Vandoorne can become a world champion.

Hamilton won his fourth crown in 2017, but many consider Belgian Vandoorne as a potential title contender of the future.

 

"I cannot say that about other drivers," the Mercedes driver told the Belgian news agency Sporza.

"I don't know much about him or his career, but I know he's been driving well in recent years and especially this year has been pretty good.

"But to say that he can be world champion? I don't have a crystal ball," Hamilton added.

When asked what advice he might give Vandoorne for the future, Hamilton answered: "He doesn't need my advice. He's already made it to formula one with Fernando Alonso as his teammate, and he's already beaten him more than once."

As for himself, Hamilton admits he is in very good form as the 2017 season ends.

"Yes, I had a very strong second half of the season and I cannot perform better at the moment, but I will continue to grow with age and experience.

"The regulations aren't changing for a while so I will try to perform as well next year as I did in the second part of this one," Hamilton added.

Finally, Hamilton extended his race win tally to 62 late this season, meaning he might have Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 91 wins set as a target.

But the Briton insisted: "It's not a goal.

"It will depend how long I'm racing, but at the moment I do not think I'll be racing long enough to improve that record.

"In my best years I win up to 10 races, which means that I would have to continue for at least another three years with a competitive car," Hamilton said.



