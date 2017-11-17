F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Martin Truex Jr. holds off Kyle Busch for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title (Nov 19, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - William Byron wins emotional battle for XFINITY title, as Cole Custer dominates (Nov 18, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Christopher Bell takes NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title; Chase Briscoe gets first win (Nov 18, 2017)
· Ganassi, Team Danica discuss possibilities for 2018 partnership (Nov 18, 2017)
· Sauter comes up one spot short in bid for back-to-back title (Nov 18, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Denny Hamlin steals Homestead pole from Martin Truex Jr. (Nov 17, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Nov 17, 2017)
· As final race approaches, Dale Jr. contemplates regrets, what-ifs (Nov 17, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso may miss Abu Dhabi ? (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ? (Oct 31, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Renault 'should be better' in 2018
Posted by: Admin on Nov 21, 2017 - 06:22 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Renault 'should be better' in 2018


Max Verstappen says he is not sure how competitive his Red Bull will be in 2018.

The Dutchman is in strong form at present, after a shaky start to the new chassis regulations for Red Bull.

 

But the team wants to come out swinging early next year.

"It's still difficult to say what we can expect," Verstappen, 20, told his official website verstappen.nl in Dutch.

"They say it looks positive, but you do not know what the competition is doing," he added.

"But I hope we are involved from the beginning rather than having to catch up again, even if that was not intended. It should also be a lot better on the engine side, so I'm curious about what we have."

However, Verstappen admitted he is not looking forward to having to look through the 'Halo' device in 2018.

"I don't like it at all," he insisted. "I'm also not looking forward to driving with it. It just doesn't belong on a formula one car."

He is more upbeat about Pirelli's plans to introduce an even softer compound next year, urging the official tyre supplier to call it the "extreme-soft".

As for Liberty Media, who have been criticised recently for their controversial vision of F1's future, Verstappen said: "They are Americans, so they want to do things a little differently.

"But so far I have no problems with them. I think it's all going well but I'm curious about what is coming. The paddock is a bit more open already, so that's always nice," he added.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy