2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Martin Truex Jr. holds off Kyle Busch for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title
2017 Homestead: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - William Byron wins emotional battle for XFINITY title, as Cole Custer dominates
2017 Homestead: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Christopher Bell takes NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title; Chase Briscoe gets first win
Ganassi, Team Danica discuss possibilities for 2018 partnership
Sauter comes up one spot short in bid for back-to-back title
2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Denny Hamlin steals Homestead pole from Martin Truex Jr.
2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook
As final race approaches, Dale Jr. contemplates regrets, what-ifs

2017 F1: Toro Rosso may miss Abu Dhabi ?
2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ?
2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ?
2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ?
2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ?
2017 F1: F1 to replace official logo
Posted by: Admin on Nov 21, 2017 - 06:22 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: F1 to replace official logo


F1 looks set to change its official logo for 2018.

Since sweeping into the paddock and ousting long-time supremo Bernie Ecclestone, Liberty Media has been making changes.

 

Forbes' business F1 correspondent Christian Sylt said the next forthcoming change is the arrival of former Fox Sports executive David Hill.

And among his touted changes are new television graphics and local virtual advertisements.

"We do a professional job today but I think too much of what we do is probably not that different than it was ten years ago, whether that's graphics, sound or camera angles," said new F1 chief executive Chase Carey.

"We need to make sure we continue to make sure our product has an innovation and an energy that excites and engages fans."

Another headline change that is on the cards is the replacement of F1's current official logo, which currently features a black F and a 1 drawn out by a red flash.

Russia's Sportbox reports that Formula One Licensing BV has now registered three potential black logos to replace it.

"It is noted that the logo may change from the Abu Dhabi grand prix," said the report.



