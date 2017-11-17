F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 F1: Hartley not worried about Honda switch
Posted by: Admin on Nov 21, 2017 - 06:22 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Hartley not worried about Honda switch


Brendon Hartley says he is looking forward to switching from Renault to Honda power for 2018.

Since joining Toro Rosso late this year, the Le Mans winner has been struggling for laps due to constant Renault reliability issues.

 

New Zealander Hartley says he is therefore not worried about moving to McLaren's troubled works engine partner Honda for next year.

"I think in the past two races we've had no reliability at all from the engines we have," the 27-year-old rookie told Russia's Championat.

"At the same time, I am sure that working with Honda is a great opportunity for myself and the whole team and a very positive moment," Hartley added.

Meanwhile, he said he has been fielding "a lot" of questions recently about Daniil Kvyat, the driver he is replacing at Toro Rosso for 2018.

"I guess I'm not the most popular in Russia right now," Hartley smiled, "but seriously it's hard for me to comment. I didn't make the decision, and in formula one we know these decisions are not always easy.

"It's a very difficult question, but from my side I can only say that I'm glad to get a second opportunity here," he added.



