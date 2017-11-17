F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Martin Truex Jr. holds off Kyle Busch for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title (Nov 19, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - William Byron wins emotional battle for XFINITY title, as Cole Custer dominates (Nov 18, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Christopher Bell takes NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title; Chase Briscoe gets first win (Nov 18, 2017)
· Ganassi, Team Danica discuss possibilities for 2018 partnership (Nov 18, 2017)
· Sauter comes up one spot short in bid for back-to-back title (Nov 18, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Denny Hamlin steals Homestead pole from Martin Truex Jr. (Nov 17, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Nov 17, 2017)
· As final race approaches, Dale Jr. contemplates regrets, what-ifs (Nov 17, 2017)

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso may miss Abu Dhabi ? (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ? (Oct 31, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
2017 F1: Grosjean happy to 'grow up' with Haas
Posted by: Admin on Nov 21, 2017 - 06:23 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Grosjean happy to 'grow up' with Haas


Romain Grosjean says he is happy at Haas.

The Frenchman is often heard complaining about his car on the radio, but he is set to race for the new American team for the third consecutive season in 2018.

 

"We're growing up together," Grosjean, 31, told RMC as he talked about his forthcoming cook book.

He said he has no intention of pulling the plug on his F1 career any time soon.

"I have the advantage of having started my career in F1 at 27, and now I'm 31," Grosjean explained.

"I see myself continuing until I'm 37, 38 or even 39. I still have many years ahead," he said. "If I can grow up with Haas, then yes why not?

"But if I am given a car to win a grand prix, I am ready to do that today," he added.



