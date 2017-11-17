|
"We're growing up together," Grosjean, 31, told RMC as he talked about his forthcoming cook book.
He said he has no intention of pulling the plug on his F1 career any time soon.
"I have the advantage of having started my career in F1 at 27, and now I'm 31," Grosjean explained.
"I see myself continuing until I'm 37, 38 or even 39. I still have many years ahead," he said. "If I can grow up with Haas, then yes why not?
"But if I am given a car to win a grand prix, I am ready to do that today," he added.
