Team Del Conca Gresini Complete 2017 With Valencia Test

Posted by: newsla on Nov 22, 2017 - 06:25 AM



Jorge Martin and Fabio Di Giannantonio can consider themselves “off-duty” after completing the Moto3 test at Valencia, which marks the last stop of the 2017 racing year.



The young Spaniard confirmed the excellent feeling of the last Grand Prix of the season by topping the timesheets of the two-day test courtesy of a 1’38.692secs lap-time – set on day one – even though the real focus of both rider and crew was on the new fairings and frame to evaluate.



The test was also a perfect chance for Di Giannantonio to get back some confidence after crashing out of the last race of the season at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit. The Italian rider logged a time that was almost identical to the one set in qualifying two Saturdays ago – whilst testing with decent results some new tyres brought by Dunlop ahead of 2018.



Team Del Conca Gresini Moto3 ends the racing year with positive vibes and feelings, with the return to action set on the same track on February 6th – to start the preparation for the 2018 season.



JORGE MARTIN #88

“I’m pleased with this test. I leave Valencia with the quickest time of the two days and that’s surely a positive thing. We tried the new fairings yesterday – at first I didn’t like it too much, but then we found out how to take the best out of it. Today we focused more on the chassis: Honda gave us plenty of stuff to try and it wasn’t easy to find the right balance. I believe we did a good job and found some interesting combinations, but I feel we’ll have a lot to work on come February to have an even more competitive bike. We will now take a break and recharge for a super 2018.”



FABIO DI GIANNANTONIO #21

“It has been quite a good test and I was able to match my personal quickest time around here, which I set during qualifying in the season finale. We didn’t work too much on the set-up, because we had new things to try. We did evaluate the 2018 tyres: it was not easy, but we had fun. We’re going to rest a little now in order to be ready and fit for next season.”





