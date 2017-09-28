Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach Thanksgiving Weekend Sale & Gift Certificates

Looking for Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals? The Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach has you covered during the entire Thanksgiving weekend, allowing you to turbocharge the holidays for that “hard-to-buy-for” friend or family member!



The official online store will offer up deep discounts of 15% to 50% off all merchandise items from 2017 – and prior years – starting Wednesday, Nov. 22 and continuing through Monday, Nov. 27. Visit gplb.com/shop and green-flag your holiday shopping.



Also, you can get an official Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach gift certificate when you buy admission tickets, Verizon IndyCar Series Paddock Passes or other items as a gift.



The Grand Prix ticket office will mail these official gift certificates to anyone, anywhere when ordered and they make great stocking-stuffers.



The deadline for ordering Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach gift certificates to be mailed is Friday, Dec. 15. You can also pick up gift certificates in person at the Grand Prix Ticket Office, 3000 Pacific Avenue in Long Beach, until Friday, Dec. 22.



The 2018 Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach will take place April 13-15.



