|· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Martin Truex Jr. holds off Kyle Busch for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title (Nov 19, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - William Byron wins emotional battle for XFINITY title, as Cole Custer dominates (Nov 18, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Christopher Bell takes NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title; Chase Briscoe gets first win (Nov 18, 2017)
· Ganassi, Team Danica discuss possibilities for 2018 partnership (Nov 18, 2017)
· Sauter comes up one spot short in bid for back-to-back title (Nov 18, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Denny Hamlin steals Homestead pole from Martin Truex Jr. (Nov 17, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Nov 17, 2017)
· As final race approaches, Dale Jr. contemplates regrets, what-ifs (Nov 17, 2017)
Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach Thanksgiving Weekend Sale & Gift Certificates
Looking for Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals? The Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach has you covered during the entire Thanksgiving weekend, allowing you to turbocharge the holidays for that “hard-to-buy-for” friend or family member!
The official online store will offer up deep discounts of 15% to 50% off all merchandise items from 2017 – and prior years – starting Wednesday, Nov. 22 and continuing through Monday, Nov. 27. Visit gplb.com/shop and green-flag your holiday shopping.
Also, you can get an official Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach gift certificate when you buy admission tickets, Verizon IndyCar Series Paddock Passes or other items as a gift.
The Grand Prix ticket office will mail these official gift certificates to anyone, anywhere when ordered and they make great stocking-stuffers.
The deadline for ordering Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach gift certificates to be mailed is Friday, Dec. 15. You can also pick up gift certificates in person at the Grand Prix Ticket Office, 3000 Pacific Avenue in Long Beach, until Friday, Dec. 22.
The 2018 Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach will take place April 13-15.
