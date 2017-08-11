Craig Amhaus Joins Pocono Raceway, Additional Hires and Promotions Announced

Pocono Raceway CEO, Nick Igdalsky, and President, Ben May, have announced the addition of two new employees and several key staff promotions.



Craig Amhaus joins Pocono Raceway as the Executive Managing Director, Partnership Sales and Service. He will be responsible for developing and implementing comprehensive internal and external sales, sponsorship and partner relations with the goal of increasing service, partners and returns. Amhaus joins Pocono after working for Upstage Video at Rock Lititz as the Vice President of Business Development. Additionally, Amhaus’ career has included extensive sports and entertainment successes with the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer as the Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Just Marketing International as the Director of Partnership Development, Dover International Speedway as the Business Development Manager and with StageCo as the Director of Sales and Marketing.



Kayla Houser joins the Pocono Raceway as a Ticketing Specialist after a successful summer internship position with the department in 2016. She graduated from Seton Hill University in May 2017 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Sport Management and Minor in Business Administration.



“The Pocono Raceway family features a talented group of individuals who work together to accomplish amazing things as a team,” said May. “Their hard work has helped us grow over the last couple of seasons and we are thrilled to award their efforts with several key promotions. We are excited to welcome two new members to our staff. Craig (Amhaus) comes to us with a depth of motorsport and entertainment experience to lead our Partnership Sales team. Kayla (Houser), a recent college graduate, will add a fresh perspective as we continue to enhance our guest services and weekend experience.”



In addition to the new hires,



· Kevin Henry was promoted to Managing Director, Facility Operations as he enters his fifth year at Pocono.



· Ryan Yanoshak starts his third year at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ as the Managing Director, Marketing Communications.



· Ricky Durst, who will begin his seventh season with Pocono, has been promoted to Senior Director, Marketing and Fan Engagement. He will also continue to serve as the track’s government affairs liaison.



· Kevin Heaney will begin his eighth season at the Raceway and will lead the newly-created Content Department, handling all outbound fan engagement over social media, e-mail marketing and website communications, as Director, Content.



· Kevin Teel joins the Content Department as the Manager, Content after six seasons as a member of the Ticket Office staff.



· JJ LaRose enters his fifth season at Pocono Raceway and also joins the Content Department as Manager, Content & Promotions.



Pocono Raceway will host seven motorsports events in 2018, including two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races and the Verizon IndyCar Series. One NASCAR XFINITY Series, one Camping World Truck Series and two ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards races are also on the schedule for 2018.



2018 Pocono Raceway Event Dates

Friday, June 1: General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 – ARCA Racing Series

Saturday, June 2: Pocono Green 250 - NASCAR XFINITY Series

Sunday, June 3: Pocono 400 at 2 p.m. ET – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Friday, July 27: ARCA 150 – ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards

Saturday, July 28: Overton’s 150 – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Sunday, July 29: Overton’s 400 at 2:30 p.m. ET – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Sunday, August 19: ABC Supply 500 – Verizon IndyCar Series



Note: All events, dates and times are subject to change without notice.



