The ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards will make a triumphant return to Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24, 2018, during Pole Night. The first ARCA race at Charlotte since 2004 will bring stock car racing’s future standouts to a world-class stage during the 10 Days of NASCAR Thunder following qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600. The 150-mile race will provide drivers with a special opportunity to showcase their skills in front of the racing world’s most prominent teams.



“Charlotte Motor Speedway is all about entertaining the fans, so we’re thrilled to add ARCA racing to our lineup of unmatched motorsports entertainment during the 10 Days of NASCAR Thunder,” said Greg Walter, Charlotte Motor Speedway executive vice president. “The ARCA Racing Series has showcased some spectacularly successful drivers in the recent past like Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. We’re sure that another rising star will make a name for himself on our world-class stage during Pole Night next May.”



Ryan Hemphill took the checkered flag in ARCA’s most recent trip to Charlotte in May of 2004.



“Charlotte Motor Speedway’s stature in stock car racing makes it a top-tier destination,” said ARCA President Ron Drager. “Since Curtis Turner won the first Charlotte ARCA race in 1964, drivers including Tim Steele, Frank Kimmel, Adam Petty, Ryan Newman and Kerry Earnhardt have added their names to the list. We look forward to an exciting race next May 24.”



