2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Martin Truex Jr. holds off Kyle Busch for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title (Nov 19, 2017)
2017 Homestead: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - William Byron wins emotional battle for XFINITY title, as Cole Custer dominates (Nov 18, 2017)
2017 Homestead: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Christopher Bell takes NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title; Chase Briscoe gets first win (Nov 18, 2017)
Ganassi, Team Danica discuss possibilities for 2018 partnership (Nov 18, 2017)
Sauter comes up one spot short in bid for back-to-back title (Nov 18, 2017)
2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Denny Hamlin steals Homestead pole from Martin Truex Jr. (Nov 17, 2017)
2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Nov 17, 2017)
As final race approaches, Dale Jr. contemplates regrets, what-ifs (Nov 17, 2017)

2017 F1: Toro Rosso may miss Abu Dhabi ? (Nov 11, 2017)
2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ? (Oct 31, 2017)
2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
2017 F1: Ilmor would need sponsor for F1 foray
Posted by: Admin on Nov 23, 2017 - 06:43 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Ilmor would need sponsor for F1 foray


Mario Illien has played down suggestions Ilmor might be set to re-enter F1 in 2021.

Liberty Media hopes that by simplifying the engine rules, independent players like Ilmor and Cosworth will consider launching projects.

 

But Ilmor co-founder and chief Illien says that is unlikely.

He said of the 2021 plan: "In principle it is the right direction -- the technology must become simpler and cheaper.

"But for a private manufacturer, we cannot do it without outside help.

"I could not develop a business model like we have in Indycar, because I would have probably only one or two customers. And if one does not pay the bill, I'm dead.

"Without a sponsor behind me I could not build this engine for formula one," Illien told Auto Motor und Sport.



