2017 F1: Ilmor would need sponsor for F1 foray

Posted by: Admin on Nov 23, 2017 - 06:43 AM



Mario Illien has played down suggestions Ilmor might be set to re-enter F1 in 2021. Liberty Media hopes that by simplifying the engine rules, independent players like Ilmor and Cosworth will consider launching projects.



But Ilmor co-founder and chief Illien says that is unlikely. He said of the 2021 plan: "In principle it is the right direction -- the technology must become simpler and cheaper. "But for a private manufacturer, we cannot do it without outside help. "I could not develop a business model like we have in Indycar, because I would have probably only one or two customers. And if one does not pay the bill, I'm dead. "Without a sponsor behind me I could not build this engine for formula one," Illien told Auto Motor und Sport.



