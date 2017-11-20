F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Martin Truex Jr. holds off Kyle Busch for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title (Nov 19, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - William Byron wins emotional battle for XFINITY title, as Cole Custer dominates (Nov 18, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Christopher Bell takes NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title; Chase Briscoe gets first win (Nov 18, 2017)
· Ganassi, Team Danica discuss possibilities for 2018 partnership (Nov 18, 2017)
· Sauter comes up one spot short in bid for back-to-back title (Nov 18, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Denny Hamlin steals Homestead pole from Martin Truex Jr. (Nov 17, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Nov 17, 2017)
· As final race approaches, Dale Jr. contemplates regrets, what-ifs (Nov 17, 2017)

2017 F1: Father hopeful Kubica will get Williams seat
Posted by: Admin on Nov 23, 2017 - 06:43 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Father hopeful Kubica will get Williams seat


Robert Kubica's father has added weight to speculation the Polish driver is definitely returning to the F1 grid for 2018.

Despite having denied a contract for next year is set in stone, Williams has at least confirmed that the former Renault and BMW driver will test in Abu Dhabi next week.

 

The next step would appear to be an actual signature on paper for the 32-year-old, whose first F1 career ended in early 2011 when he almost severed his forearm in a rallying crash.

"Some say he should never have driven rallies," Artur Kubica told the Polish source Newsweekowi.

"With the BMW Sauber contract, he was banned from rallying. But as Renault wanted him so much, the same ban was not put in the contract," Kubica snr explained.

It is believed the holdup in Kubica's 2018 contract is due to paperwork, especially that which is related to personal insurance that was paid out to Kubica after his 2011 crash.

But Artur Kubica insisted: "I believe he'll get the Williams seat and that he will drive fast. The question is whether he will be the same Robert that he was seven years ago."



