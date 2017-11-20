|
|
|
|
|· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Martin Truex Jr. holds off Kyle Busch for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title (Nov 19, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - William Byron wins emotional battle for XFINITY title, as Cole Custer dominates (Nov 18, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Christopher Bell takes NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title; Chase Briscoe gets first win (Nov 18, 2017)
· Ganassi, Team Danica discuss possibilities for 2018 partnership (Nov 18, 2017)
· Sauter comes up one spot short in bid for back-to-back title (Nov 18, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Denny Hamlin steals Homestead pole from Martin Truex Jr. (Nov 17, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Nov 17, 2017)
· As final race approaches, Dale Jr. contemplates regrets, what-ifs (Nov 17, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Vettel, Ferrari on Top
By Mike Sulka
Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 Ferrari led the first practice for the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit. Vettel set an overall time of 1:39.006 which was a solid tenth ahead of Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes. With the championship locked up, and second place all but locked up... there are few question marks heading into this weekend.
If we are going to see some action, Max Verstappen and his No. 33 Red Bull are a likely place to look for answers. The question is whether the Renault engine will stay have enough parts on Sunday to run full speed. Verstappen was quick enough today to challenge the front-runners.
Kimi Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas did what they have done all season... run slower than their teammates.
The only incident of the session was by Haas Friday driver Antonio Giovinazzi who backed into the wall. There were a couple of spins as the track cooled, but could have been the drivers finding the edges of performance.
Next up, practice session two in a couple of hours.
|
|
|2017 Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina): Formula One Practice 1 Results
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|TIME
|GAP
|LAPS
|1
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|FERRARI
|1:39.006
|23
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|1:39.126
|+0.120s
|25
|3
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:39.154
|+0.148s
|15
|4
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|FERRARI
|1:39.518
|+0.512s
|22
|5
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|MERCEDES
|1:39.741
|+0.735s
|30
|6
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Force India Mercedes
|1:40.293
|+1.287s
|24
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:40.522
|+1.516s
|20
|8
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:40.569
|+1.563s
|15
|9
|19
|Felipe Massa
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:40.723
|+1.717s
|27
|10
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:40.773
|+1.767s
|29
|11
|35
|George Russell
|Force India Mercedes
|1:41.131
|+2.125s
|26
|12
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:41.306
|+2.300s
|24
|13
|18
|Lance Stroll
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:41.581
|+2.575s
|27
|14
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|1:41.646
|+2.640s
|29
|15
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|RENAULT
|1:41.748
|+2.742s
|23
|16
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:41.752
|+2.746s
|26
|17
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|RENAULT
|1:41.864
|+2.858s
|26
|18
|50
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:42.065
|+3.059s
|21
|19
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:42.344
|+3.338s
|28
|20
|28
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso
|1:42.585
|+3.579s
|35
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|