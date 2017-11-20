F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Vettel, Ferrari on Top
Posted by: ASkyler on Nov 24, 2017 - 06:58 AM
2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Vettel, Ferrari on Top


By Mike Sulka

Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 Ferrari led the first practice for the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit. Vettel set an overall time of 1:39.006 which was a solid tenth ahead of Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes. With the championship locked up, and second place all but locked up... there are few question marks heading into this weekend.

If we are going to see some action, Max Verstappen and his No. 33 Red Bull are a likely place to look for answers. The question is whether the Renault engine will stay have enough parts on Sunday to run full speed. Verstappen was quick enough today to challenge the front-runners.

Kimi Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas did what they have done all season... run slower than their teammates.

The only incident of the session was by Haas Friday driver Antonio Giovinazzi who backed into the wall. There were a couple of spins as the track cooled, but could have been the drivers finding the edges of performance.

Next up, practice session two in a couple of hours.

 


























2017 Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina): Formula One Practice 1 Results
POSNODRIVERCARTIMEGAPLAPS
15Sebastian VettelFERRARI1:39.00623
244Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES1:39.126+0.120s25
333Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:39.154+0.148s15
47Kimi RaikkonenFERRARI1:39.518+0.512s22
577Valtteri BottasMERCEDES1:39.741+0.735s30
611Sergio PerezForce India Mercedes1:40.293+1.287s24
714Fernando AlonsoMCLAREN HONDA1:40.522+1.516s20
82Stoffel VandoorneMCLAREN HONDA1:40.569+1.563s15
919Felipe MassaWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:40.723+1.717s27
103Daniel RicciardoRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:40.773+1.767s29
1135George RussellForce India Mercedes1:41.131+2.125s26
128Romain GrosjeanHAAS FERRARI1:41.306+2.300s24
1318Lance StrollWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:41.581+2.575s27
1410Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:41.646+2.640s29
1555Carlos SainzRENAULT1:41.748+2.742s23
1694Pascal WehrleinSAUBER FERRARI1:41.752+2.746s26
1727Nico HulkenbergRENAULT1:41.864+2.858s26
1850Antonio GiovinazziHAAS FERRARI1:42.065+3.059s21
199Marcus EricssonSAUBER FERRARI1:42.344+3.338s28
2028Brendon HartleyToro Rosso1:42.585+3.579s35





