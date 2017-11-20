2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Vettel, Ferrari on Top

Posted by: ASkyler on Nov 24, 2017 - 06:58 AM 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Vettel, Ferrari on Top



By Mike Sulka



Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 Ferrari led the first practice for the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit. Vettel set an overall time of 1:39.006 which was a solid tenth ahead of Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes. With the championship locked up, and second place all but locked up... there are few question marks heading into this weekend.



If we are going to see some action, Max Verstappen and his No. 33 Red Bull are a likely place to look for answers. The question is whether the Renault engine will stay have enough parts on Sunday to run full speed. Verstappen was quick enough today to challenge the front-runners.



Kimi Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas did what they have done all season... run slower than their teammates.



The only incident of the session was by Haas Friday driver Antonio Giovinazzi who backed into the wall. There were a couple of spins as the track cooled, but could have been the drivers finding the edges of performance.



2017 Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina): Formula One Practice 1 Results

POS NO DRIVER CAR TIME GAP LAPS 1 5 Sebastian Vettel FERRARI 1:39.006 23 2 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:39.126 +0.120s 25 3 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:39.154 +0.148s 15 4 7 Kimi Raikkonen FERRARI 1:39.518 +0.512s 22 5 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 1:39.741 +0.735s 30 6 11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:40.293 +1.287s 24 7 14 Fernando Alonso MCLAREN HONDA 1:40.522 +1.516s 20 8 2 Stoffel Vandoorne MCLAREN HONDA 1:40.569 +1.563s 15 9 19 Felipe Massa WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:40.723 +1.717s 27 10 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:40.773 +1.767s 29 11 35 George Russell Force India Mercedes 1:41.131 +2.125s 26 12 8 Romain Grosjean HAAS FERRARI 1:41.306 +2.300s 24 13 18 Lance Stroll WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:41.581 +2.575s 27 14 10 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1:41.646 +2.640s 29 15 55 Carlos Sainz RENAULT 1:41.748 +2.742s 23 16 94 Pascal Wehrlein SAUBER FERRARI 1:41.752 +2.746s 26 17 27 Nico Hulkenberg RENAULT 1:41.864 +2.858s 26 18 50 Antonio Giovinazzi HAAS FERRARI 1:42.065 +3.059s 21 19 9 Marcus Ericsson SAUBER FERRARI 1:42.344 +3.338s 28 20 28 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 1:42.585 +3.579s 35









