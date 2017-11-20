|
2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice Two Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Fastest
By Mike Sulka
Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes moved to the front with a Yas Marina record lap of 1:37.877 during practice two for the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Second on the speed charts was Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 Ferrari with a lap a tenth and a half back.
Daniel Ricciardo was the faster Red Bull in this session. Ricciardo was three tenths off Hamilton's pace, but safely ahead of Max Verstappen (Red Bull) who was a full second off Hamilton.
Kimi Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas did what they do best, circle the track slower than their teammates.
Next up, practice session three ahead of qualifying for the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
|2017 Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina): Formula One Practice 2 Results
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|TIME
|GAP
|LAPS
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|1:37.877
|38
|2
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|FERRARI
|1:38.026
|+0.149s
|36
|3
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:38.180
|+0.303s
|33
|4
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|FERRARI
|1:38.352
|+0.475s
|34
|5
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|MERCEDES
|1:38.537
|+0.660s
|33
|6
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:38.894
|+1.017s
|33
|7
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Force India Mercedes
|1:39.323
|+1.446s
|32
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India Mercedes
|1:39.333
|+1.456s
|35
|9
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|RENAULT
|1:39.529
|+1.652s
|40
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:39.559
|+1.682s
|27
|11
|19
|Felipe Massa
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:39.635
|+1.758s
|35
|12
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:39.671
|+1.794s
|30
|13
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|RENAULT
|1:40.201
|+2.324s
|37
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:40.329
|+2.452s
|29
|15
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|1:40.694
|+2.817s
|38
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:41.128
|+3.251s
|30
|17
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:41.270
|+3.393s
|42
|18
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:41.302
|+3.425s
|39
|19
|28
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso
|1:41.496
|+3.619s
|38
|20
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:41.560
|+3.683s
|12
