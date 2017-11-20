2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice Two Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Fastest

By Mike Sulka



Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes moved to the front with a Yas Marina record lap of 1:37.877 during practice two for the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.



Second on the speed charts was Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 Ferrari with a lap a tenth and a half back.



Daniel Ricciardo was the faster Red Bull in this session. Ricciardo was three tenths off Hamilton's pace, but safely ahead of Max Verstappen (Red Bull) who was a full second off Hamilton.



Kimi Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas did what they do best, circle the track slower than their teammates.



POS NO DRIVER CAR TIME GAP LAPS 1 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:37.877 38 2 5 Sebastian Vettel FERRARI 1:38.026 +0.149s 36 3 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:38.180 +0.303s 33 4 7 Kimi Raikkonen FERRARI 1:38.352 +0.475s 34 5 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 1:38.537 +0.660s 33 6 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:38.894 +1.017s 33 7 11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:39.323 +1.446s 32 8 31 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:39.333 +1.456s 35 9 27 Nico Hulkenberg RENAULT 1:39.529 +1.652s 40 10 14 Fernando Alonso MCLAREN HONDA 1:39.559 +1.682s 27 11 19 Felipe Massa WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:39.635 +1.758s 35 12 2 Stoffel Vandoorne MCLAREN HONDA 1:39.671 +1.794s 30 13 55 Carlos Sainz RENAULT 1:40.201 +2.324s 37 14 18 Lance Stroll WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:40.329 +2.452s 29 15 10 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1:40.694 +2.817s 38 16 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 1:41.128 +3.251s 30 17 94 Pascal Wehrlein SAUBER FERRARI 1:41.270 +3.393s 42 18 9 Marcus Ericsson SAUBER FERRARI 1:41.302 +3.425s 39 19 28 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 1:41.496 +3.619s 38 20 8 Romain Grosjean HAAS FERRARI 1:41.560 +3.683s 12









