By Mike Sulka

Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes moved to the front with a Yas Marina record lap of 1:37.877 during practice two for the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Second on the speed charts was Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 Ferrari with a lap a tenth and a half back.

Daniel Ricciardo was the faster Red Bull in this session. Ricciardo was three tenths off Hamilton's pace, but safely ahead of Max Verstappen (Red Bull) who was a full second off Hamilton.

Kimi Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas did what they do best, circle the track slower than their teammates.

Next up, practice session three ahead of qualifying for the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

 


























2017 Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina): Formula One Practice 2 Results
POSNODRIVERCARTIMEGAPLAPS
144Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES1:37.87738
25Sebastian VettelFERRARI1:38.026+0.149s36
33Daniel RicciardoRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:38.180+0.303s33
47Kimi RaikkonenFERRARI1:38.352+0.475s34
577Valtteri BottasMERCEDES1:38.537+0.660s33
633Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:38.894+1.017s33
711Sergio PerezForce India Mercedes1:39.323+1.446s32
831Esteban OconForce India Mercedes1:39.333+1.456s35
927Nico HulkenbergRENAULT1:39.529+1.652s40
1014Fernando AlonsoMCLAREN HONDA1:39.559+1.682s27
1119Felipe MassaWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:39.635+1.758s35
122Stoffel VandoorneMCLAREN HONDA1:39.671+1.794s30
1355Carlos SainzRENAULT1:40.201+2.324s37
1418Lance StrollWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:40.329+2.452s29
1510Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:40.694+2.817s38
1620Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI1:41.128+3.251s30
1794Pascal WehrleinSAUBER FERRARI1:41.270+3.393s42
189Marcus EricssonSAUBER FERRARI1:41.302+3.425s39
1928Brendon HartleyToro Rosso1:41.496+3.619s38
208Romain GrosjeanHAAS FERRARI1:41.560+3.683s12





