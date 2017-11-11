|
Jerez Testing Concludes For Ducati Team
The final testing session of 2017 for the Ducati Team riders came to a close this afternoon at the Jerez de la Frontera circuit in Spain. Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo were out on track yesterday and today to try out some developments for the 2018 bike and also to get acclimatized to the new tyres provided by Michelin.
Dovizioso completed a total of 84 laps, setting a best time of 1’37.663, while Lorenzo did 99 laps, ending up with a best time of 1’37.921. Following the compulsory winter break that lasts almost two months, the Ducati Team riders will next be back on track in the official MotoGP tests scheduled for Sepang (Malaysia) from 28 to 30 January 2018.
