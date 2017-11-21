F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice Two Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Fastest (Nov 24, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Vettel, Ferrari on Top (Nov 24, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Martin Truex Jr. holds off Kyle Busch for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title (Nov 19, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - William Byron wins emotional battle for XFINITY title, as Cole Custer dominates (Nov 18, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Christopher Bell takes NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title; Chase Briscoe gets first win (Nov 18, 2017)
· Ganassi, Team Danica discuss possibilities for 2018 partnership (Nov 18, 2017)
· Sauter comes up one spot short in bid for back-to-back title (Nov 18, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Denny Hamlin steals Homestead pole from Martin Truex Jr. (Nov 17, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso may miss Abu Dhabi ? (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ? (Oct 31, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Magnussen hopes 2018 tyres 'less sensitive'
Posted by: Admin on Nov 24, 2017 - 09:52 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Magnussen hopes 2018 tyres 'less sensitive'


Kevin Magnussen says he is looking forward to trying Pirelli's new F1 tyres next week.

Although the long 2017 season ends after Sunday's race, the circus is staying behind in Abu Dhabi for a tyre test.

 

It will be the team and drivers' first chance to try Pirelli's new 'super-hard' and pink-coloured 'hyper-soft' tyres for 2018, which were revealed on Thursday.

"I am driving on Wednesday and will try the tyres," Haas driver Magnussen said.

"I hope that the new tyres will be less sensitive to temperature," he explained.

"A tyre is never perfect, but today's tyres are very sensitive to temperature. Pirelli made progress compared to last year and it is often the case that the tyres now do not degrade, but they are too sensitive."

Pirelli chief Mario Isola admitted in Abu Dhabi that the Italian supplier was too "conservative" with the softness of its compounds for 2017.

"The tyres we have created for 2018 addresses this, in line with the objective of having around two pitstops at most races," he said.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy