2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Pirelli Formula One F1 Race Preview
The final round of this remarkable Formula 1 season
features the three softest tyres in Pirelli’s 2017 range – soft, supersoft and ultrasoft –
before a two-day test on Tuesday and Wednesday after the grand prix gives all the
teams their first taste of 2018 tyres.
The Yas Marina circuit is characterised by smooth asphalt, warm weather and a wide
mix of corners, all of which have made it a popular venue for testing in the past. This
year’s tyre nomination is unaltered compared to last season, but with higher cornering
speeds thanks to the latest regulations and wider tyres, there is still a good chance that
another all-time lap record will be broken this weekend.
THE THREE NOMINATED COMPOUNDS
THE CIRCUIT FROM A TYRE POINT OF VIEW
Abu Dhabi is quite a varied track in terms of
speeds and corners, so teams tend to run a
compromise set-up with medium
downforce.
As the grand prix starts in the late
afternoon and ends in the evening, track
temperatures fall quite notably during the
race.
Like Brazil, the track runs anti-clockwise.
Wear and degradation is reasonably
contained on the smooth surface.
With plenty of acceleration and braking
over the lap, traction is the main
consideration.
Overtaking tends to be difficult at Yas
Marina, so strategy and qualifying are
especially key.
A two-stopper was the most popular
strategy last year.
MARIO ISOLA - HEAD OF CAR RACING
“The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tends to be a reasonably straightforward race held in
consistent conditions, although with an unusual race format, as the start takes place in
the afternoon and the finish is in the evening. This race is also important for next year as
well: on Thursday, we will present the full range of 2018 Formula 1 tyres on the paddock,
which the teams will then get the chance to test for the first time on Tuesday and
Wednesday after the grand prix. The only exception is the intermediate and wet tyre:
Abu Dhabi has never yet produced a wet race, so we’re going to have to wait until next
year to see those in action”.
WHAT’S NEW?
The scheduled 2018 tyre test with McLaren at Interlagos was cancelled amid
security concerns: this reduces the total number of 2018 tyre testing days to 23.
Austrian rally driver Raimund Baumschlager clinched a record-breaking 14th
national title, at the wheel of a Volkswagen Polo R WRC running on Pirelli tyres.
YAS MARINA CIRCUIT MINIMUM STARTING PRESSURES (SLICKS)
20.0 psi (front) – 19.0 psi (rear)
EOS CAMBER LIMIT
-3.50° (front) | -2.00° (rear)
