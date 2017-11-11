2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Pirelli Formula One F1 Race Preview

The final round of this remarkable Formula 1 season

features the three softest tyres in Pirelli’s 2017 range – soft, supersoft and ultrasoft –

before a two-day test on Tuesday and Wednesday after the grand prix gives all the

teams their first taste of 2018 tyres.

The Yas Marina circuit is characterised by smooth asphalt, warm weather and a wide

mix of corners, all of which have made it a popular venue for testing in the past. This

year’s tyre nomination is unaltered compared to last season, but with higher cornering

speeds thanks to the latest regulations and wider tyres, there is still a good chance that

another all-time lap record will be broken this weekend.

THE THREE NOMINATED COMPOUNDS

THE CIRCUIT FROM A TYRE POINT OF VIEW

 Abu Dhabi is quite a varied track in terms of

speeds and corners, so teams tend to run a

compromise set-up with medium

downforce.

 As the grand prix starts in the late

afternoon and ends in the evening, track

temperatures fall quite notably during the

race.

 Like Brazil, the track runs anti-clockwise.

 Wear and degradation is reasonably

contained on the smooth surface.

 With plenty of acceleration and braking

over the lap, traction is the main

consideration.

 Overtaking tends to be difficult at Yas

Marina, so strategy and qualifying are

especially key.

 A two-stopper was the most popular

strategy last year.

MARIO ISOLA - HEAD OF CAR RACING

“The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tends to be a reasonably straightforward race held in

consistent conditions, although with an unusual race format, as the start takes place in

the afternoon and the finish is in the evening. This race is also important for next year as

well: on Thursday, we will present the full range of 2018 Formula 1 tyres on the paddock,

which the teams will then get the chance to test for the first time on Tuesday and

Wednesday after the grand prix. The only exception is the intermediate and wet tyre:

Abu Dhabi has never yet produced a wet race, so we’re going to have to wait until next

year to see those in action”.

WHAT’S NEW?

 The scheduled 2018 tyre test with McLaren at Interlagos was cancelled amid

security concerns: this reduces the total number of 2018 tyre testing days to 23.

 Austrian rally driver Raimund Baumschlager clinched a record-breaking 14th

national title, at the wheel of a Volkswagen Polo R WRC running on Pirelli tyres.

YAS MARINA CIRCUIT MINIMUM STARTING PRESSURES (SLICKS)

20.0 psi (front) – 19.0 psi (rear)

EOS CAMBER LIMIT

-3.50° (front) | -2.00° (rear)









