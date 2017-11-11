|
|
|
|
|· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice Two Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Fastest (Nov 24, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Vettel, Ferrari on Top (Nov 24, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Martin Truex Jr. holds off Kyle Busch for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title (Nov 19, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - William Byron wins emotional battle for XFINITY title, as Cole Custer dominates (Nov 18, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Christopher Bell takes NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title; Chase Briscoe gets first win (Nov 18, 2017)
· Ganassi, Team Danica discuss possibilities for 2018 partnership (Nov 18, 2017)
· Sauter comes up one spot short in bid for back-to-back title (Nov 18, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Denny Hamlin steals Homestead pole from Martin Truex Jr. (Nov 17, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Sauber Formula One F1 Race Preview
The Sauber F1 Team is heading to Abu Dhabi for the final race of the 2017 FIA Formula One season on the Yas Marina Circuit. After having made some progress in the last few races, the team is going into the season finale feeling positive.
Marcus Ericsson (car number 9):
“We are heading out to Abu Dhabi for the season finale. It is positive to see that we have been making some progress over the last few race weekends, and I will do everything to make sure that we continue to work in the right direction. Abu Dhabi is a great location, and a city rich with culture and tradition. The Yas Marina Circuit is a fun one, and the atmosphere and fans are always great there. It is usually a spectacular end to the season there, so I look forward to this race weekend.”
Pascal Wehrlein (car number 94):
“The Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi is a memorable one, especially due to the unique location of the track. The race starts at twilight, making it feel mystical. There is always a great show programme and there are many activities for fans that take place around the track. Although the championship has already been decided, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is always an exciting end to the season. For my part, I will invest all of my energy in doing the best possible job.”
Track facts:
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is a unique race, starting at sunset and finishing in the dark, which takes place on the Yas Marina Circuit. This track, surrounded by the desert sands, is quite spectacular in an exceptional setting with a stunning hotel that overlooks the flat circuit. Especially during Friday practice and the race, the temperatures will go in the opposite direction to those we usually experience. The first sector features a mix of mid to high-speed corners, the second one is about straight-line speed, braking and traction and the third sector looks like a street circuit and calls for grip and downforce.
|
|
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|