F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice Two Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Fastest (Nov 24, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Vettel, Ferrari on Top (Nov 24, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Martin Truex Jr. holds off Kyle Busch for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title (Nov 19, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - William Byron wins emotional battle for XFINITY title, as Cole Custer dominates (Nov 18, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Christopher Bell takes NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title; Chase Briscoe gets first win (Nov 18, 2017)
· Ganassi, Team Danica discuss possibilities for 2018 partnership (Nov 18, 2017)
· Sauter comes up one spot short in bid for back-to-back title (Nov 18, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Denny Hamlin steals Homestead pole from Martin Truex Jr. (Nov 17, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso may miss Abu Dhabi ? (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ? (Oct 31, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Ericsson admits 'concern' about losing seat
Posted by: Admin on Nov 24, 2017 - 05:14 PM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Ericsson admits 'concern' about losing seat


Sauber's two drivers are facing the prospect of losing their places in formula one after the 2017 finale in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

It is almost certain that Charles Leclerc, a Ferrari junior and the new Formula 2 champion, is replacing Pascal Wehrlein for 2018.

 

When asked about that, German Wehrlein said on Thursday: "I don't know. But I don't think that this is my last formula one race."

It is not believed Mercedes-linked Wehrlein is a major candidate for the Williams seat, but he could either become a reserve driver next year or return to DTM.

"It is still unthinkable that I won't race next year," he said in Abu Dhabi. "Racing is my priority, and preferably in formula one."

Another strong rumour is that Marcus Ericsson could also lose his Sauber seat for 2018, despite his strong links to the Swiss team's current owners.

The Swede admitted that Sauber is his only option in F1.

"The chance is good, but unfortunately nothing is decided, which feels strange at the last race of the season," said Ericsson.

The rumour is that Ferrari is pushing Sauber hard to accommodate its other junior driver, Antonio Giovinazzi.

It is expected that Sauber will also be sponsored by Ferrari-linked luxury carmaker Alfa Romeo in 2018.

Ericsson said: "I understand that there are talks with Ferrari about how big the collaboration will be, and I know that Ferrari wants to have two drivers on the team.

"That's my main concern right now," he admitted.

The Leclerc-Giovinazzi-Alfa Romeo rumours come amid chatter that an official announcement could be made by Sauber this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Ericsson said: "I have not signed anything, so if they make an announcement, that's not good news for me.

"My management is keeping the options open and has contacts with other series," he added.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy