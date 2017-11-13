|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A Stunning 2017 MotoGP Season Concludes For Octo Pramac Racing After Jerez Testing
Octo Pramac Racing's 2017 MotoGP season ends up today with the second day of private testing at Jerez. An extraordinary season that saw Danilo Petrucci win 4 podiums (Mugello, Assen, Misano, Japan) and four front row start (Barcelona, Germany, Assen, Japan). And the great novelty of the 2018 season will be represented by Jack Miller, who already proved to be at ease on the Ducati Desmosedici GP in the official tests in Valencia last week.
|
|
The two days of private testing for Octo Pramac Racing began yesterday at the Jerez circuit where most MotoGP teams were present. The indications of the first day were positive with the 8th place for Petrux (52 laps completed) and the 9th position of Jack (62 laps completed).
In the second day both Petrucci and Miller worked mainly on set up and feeling. Despite a bad crash in the morning - fortunately without any consequences for the rider - Petrux returned to the track in the afternoon, improving his Thursday's lap-time and finishing sixth. Miller finished in 9th position after intense work that saw him complete 65 laps.
Danilo Petrucci - 1'38.607
“We have worked a lot on the development and on the set up, trying out the new bike even if it's still too early to give judgements. I'm sorry for the morning crash that gave a lot of work to the team. For this reason I would like to thank my entire squad. A season full of emotions ends and Now is the time to rest and get ready at the end of January”.
Jack Miller – 1’38.876
“After the two tests in Valencia and Jerez, I'm going through the winter break with great enthusiasm. I immediately felt good with the team and the feeling with the bike was positive. Of course there will be a lot to work to do in the winter tests to get competitive at the beginning of the season. If I have to be honest, though, I am very confident because the first sensations were really good”.
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|