2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Again
By Mike Sulka
Faster again. Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes led the final practice for the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with another Yas Marina record lap of 1:37.627.
Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 Mercedes was three tenths back.
Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) and Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) were well off the pace at half a second back.
The Red Bulls of Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen were even further back, nearly a second slow.
Hopefully, Ferrari and Red Bull were saving themselves for qualifying. Otherwise, Sunday will be a thrill-less conclusion to the season.
Next up, qualifying for the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in two hours.
|2017 Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina): Formula One Practice 3 Results
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|TIME
|GAP
|LAPS
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|1:37.627
|18
|2
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|MERCEDES
|1:37.900
|+0.273s
|20
|3
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|FERRARI
|1:38.157
|+0.530s
|21
|4
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|FERRARI
|1:38.174
|+0.547s
|21
|5
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:38.340
|+0.713s
|15
|6
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:38.587
|+0.960s
|13
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:39.155
|+1.528s
|14
|8
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:39.277
|+1.650s
|17
|9
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|RENAULT
|1:39.340
|+1.713s
|14
|10
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Force India Mercedes
|1:39.367
|+1.740s
|18
|11
|19
|Felipe Massa
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:39.383
|+1.756s
|15
|12
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|RENAULT
|1:39.396
|+1.769s
|17
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India Mercedes
|1:39.500
|+1.873s
|17
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:39.831
|+2.204s
|18
|15
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:40.079
|+2.452s
|18
|16
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:40.307
|+2.680s
|19
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:40.572
|+2.945s
|15
|18
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|1:40.737
|+3.110s
|20
|19
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:40.789
|+3.162s
|20
|20
|28
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso
|1:40.883
|+3.256s
|22
PaddockTalk Perspective
