F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice Two Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Fastest (Nov 24, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Vettel, Ferrari on Top (Nov 24, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Martin Truex Jr. holds off Kyle Busch for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title (Nov 19, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - William Byron wins emotional battle for XFINITY title, as Cole Custer dominates (Nov 18, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Christopher Bell takes NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title; Chase Briscoe gets first win (Nov 18, 2017)
· Ganassi, Team Danica discuss possibilities for 2018 partnership (Nov 18, 2017)
· Sauter comes up one spot short in bid for back-to-back title (Nov 18, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Denny Hamlin steals Homestead pole from Martin Truex Jr. (Nov 17, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso may miss Abu Dhabi ? (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ? (Oct 31, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Again
Posted by: ASkyler on Nov 25, 2017 - 06:15 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Again


By Mike Sulka

Faster again. Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes led the final practice for the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with another Yas Marina record lap of 1:37.627.

Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 Mercedes was three tenths back.

Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) and Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) were well off the pace at half a second back.

The Red Bulls of Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen were even further back, nearly a second slow.

Hopefully, Ferrari and Red Bull were saving themselves for qualifying. Otherwise, Sunday will be a thrill-less conclusion to the season.

Next up, qualifying for the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in two hours.

 


























2017 Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina): Formula One Practice 3 Results
POSNODRIVERCARTIMEGAPLAPS
144Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES1:37.62718
277Valtteri BottasMERCEDES1:37.900+0.273s20
37Kimi RaikkonenFERRARI1:38.157+0.530s21
45Sebastian VettelFERRARI1:38.174+0.547s21
53Daniel RicciardoRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:38.340+0.713s15
633Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:38.587+0.960s13
714Fernando AlonsoMCLAREN HONDA1:39.155+1.528s14
82Stoffel VandoorneMCLAREN HONDA1:39.277+1.650s17
955Carlos SainzRENAULT1:39.340+1.713s14
1011Sergio PerezForce India Mercedes1:39.367+1.740s18
1119Felipe MassaWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:39.383+1.756s15
1227Nico HulkenbergRENAULT1:39.396+1.769s17
1331Esteban OconForce India Mercedes1:39.500+1.873s17
1420Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI1:39.831+2.204s18
158Romain GrosjeanHAAS FERRARI1:40.079+2.452s18
1694Pascal WehrleinSAUBER FERRARI1:40.307+2.680s19
1718Lance StrollWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:40.572+2.945s15
1810Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:40.737+3.110s20
199Marcus EricssonSAUBER FERRARI1:40.789+3.162s20
2028Brendon HartleyToro Rosso1:40.883+3.256s22



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy