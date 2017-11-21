2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Again

2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Again



By Mike Sulka



Faster again. Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes led the final practice for the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with another Yas Marina record lap of 1:37.627.



Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 Mercedes was three tenths back.



Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) and Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) were well off the pace at half a second back.



The Red Bulls of Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen were even further back, nearly a second slow.



Hopefully, Ferrari and Red Bull were saving themselves for qualifying. Otherwise, Sunday will be a thrill-less conclusion to the season.



Next up, qualifying for the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in two hours.























































2017 Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina): Formula One Practice 3 Results

POS NO DRIVER CAR TIME GAP LAPS 1 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:37.627 18 2 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 1:37.900 +0.273s 20 3 7 Kimi Raikkonen FERRARI 1:38.157 +0.530s 21 4 5 Sebastian Vettel FERRARI 1:38.174 +0.547s 21 5 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:38.340 +0.713s 15 6 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:38.587 +0.960s 13 7 14 Fernando Alonso MCLAREN HONDA 1:39.155 +1.528s 14 8 2 Stoffel Vandoorne MCLAREN HONDA 1:39.277 +1.650s 17 9 55 Carlos Sainz RENAULT 1:39.340 +1.713s 14 10 11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:39.367 +1.740s 18 11 19 Felipe Massa WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:39.383 +1.756s 15 12 27 Nico Hulkenberg RENAULT 1:39.396 +1.769s 17 13 31 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:39.500 +1.873s 17 14 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 1:39.831 +2.204s 18 15 8 Romain Grosjean HAAS FERRARI 1:40.079 +2.452s 18 16 94 Pascal Wehrlein SAUBER FERRARI 1:40.307 +2.680s 19 17 18 Lance Stroll WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:40.572 +2.945s 15 18 10 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1:40.737 +3.110s 20 19 9 Marcus Ericsson SAUBER FERRARI 1:40.789 +3.162s 20 20 28 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 1:40.883 +3.256s 22





