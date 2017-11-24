|
2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Sauber Formula One F1 Practice Recap
Weather: dry, 26-27°C air, 30-45°C track
It was a decent day of free practice sessions for the Sauber F1 Team ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The team ran through the planned programme for both Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein, conducting aerodynamic tests in FP1, and focussing on race preparations with short and long-runs in FP2.
Marcus Ericsson (car number 9):
Sauber C36-Ferrari (Chassis 03/Ferrari)
1st practice: 19th / 1:42.344 min (28 laps) / 2nd practice: 18th / 1:41.302 min (40 laps)
“It was quite a productive day. We completed a good number of laps with different amounts of fuel and on different tyre compounds, so we were able to collect a lot of interesting data. FP1 was not great for me, and I was struggling with the feel of the car. For FP2, we made some changes and the car felt a lot better. That progess is quite promising for the rest of the weekend, and we will build on that.”
Pascal Wehrlein (car number 94):
Sauber C36-Ferrari (Chassis 04/Ferrari)
1st practice: 17th / 1:41.752 min (26 laps) / 2nd practice: 17th / 1:41.270 min (43 laps) “
“Today’s practice session were decent. Generally, I was able to run a good number of laps, which is positive. The second free practice session was more relevant with regard to qualifying and the race, as the track conditions will be similar tomorrow and on Sunday. All in all, it was a productive day. We collected a lot of data, which we will analyse in order to make improvements for the rest of the weekend.”
PaddockTalk Perspective
