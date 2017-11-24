|
2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Pirelli Formula One F1 Practice Recap
Another all-time lap record fell on Friday, with Mercedes
driver Lewis Hamilton beating his own benchmark from 2011 in FP2, which up to now had
been the fastest-ever lap of the spectacular Yas Marina circuit.
Currently, around 0.8 seconds separate the supersoft from the ultrasoft, a slightly bigger
gap than had been originally envisaged. However, this gap could reduce depending on
pace management during the race.
MARIO ISOLA - HEAD OF CAR RACING
“From what we can see so far, wear and degradation seems very low here, like we
expected. As is virtually always the case, the FP1 and FP3 sessions are less
representative when it comes to data collection, so most of the useful work here was
concentrated into FP2 starting at 5pm – like qualifying and the race. The initial data from
the sessions suggests that the three top teams are closely matched in terms of race and
qualifying pace. Race strategy looks like it’s going towards a one-stop but with a
comparatively wide pit stop window, which opens up a number of tactical possibilities.”
