2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Pirelli Formula One F1 Practice Recap

Posted by: ASkyler on Nov 25, 2017



Another all-time lap record fell on Friday, with Mercedes

driver Lewis Hamilton beating his own benchmark from 2011 in FP2, which up to now had

been the fastest-ever lap of the spectacular Yas Marina circuit.

Currently, around 0.8 seconds separate the supersoft from the ultrasoft, a slightly bigger

gap than had been originally envisaged. However, this gap could reduce depending on

pace management during the race.

MARIO ISOLA - HEAD OF CAR RACING

“From what we can see so far, wear and degradation seems very low here, like we

expected. As is virtually always the case, the FP1 and FP3 sessions are less

representative when it comes to data collection, so most of the useful work here was

concentrated into FP2 starting at 5pm – like qualifying and the race. The initial data from

the sessions suggests that the three top teams are closely matched in terms of race and

qualifying pace. Race strategy looks like it’s going towards a one-stop but with a

comparatively wide pit stop window, which opens up a number of tactical possibilities.”







