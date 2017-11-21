F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Bottas, Mercedes On Pole!
Posted by: ASkyler on Nov 25, 2017 - 09:03 AM
2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Bottas, Mercedes On Pole!


By Mike Sulka

Bottas surprise! Mercedes untouchable. Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 Mercedes has taken the - track record - Pole for the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit with a lap of 1:36.231. For Bottas, it is his fourth Pole of the 2017 season. It is also his fourth Pole of his Formula One F1 career.

Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes gave it a go, but couldn't catch his teammate. Hamilton will start second.

Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 Ferrari would qualify third fastest, but was woefully behind the Mercedes pair.

Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) was far behind the Ferrari pair on his final run, but a great lap would out-qualify Raikkonen and his teammate Max Verstappen (Red Bull).

Kimi Raikkonen did what Kimi does, he was second quick to Vettel.


Q1 Recap

All teams went straight to the ultrasoft (purple) Pirelli tyre. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) would set the early top time of 1:37.473. Hamilton would reset the top time, and then Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) would drop the fastest lap to 1:37.356.

Meanwhile, Ferrari and Red Bull would languish four tenths behind. Would it stay that way ?

Kimi Raikkonen would get close to the Mercedes pair. Vettel holding back ?

KO'd in Q1: Romain Grosjean (Haas F1), Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso), Pascal Wehrlein (Sauber), Marcus Ericsson (Sauber), Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso).

Q2 Recap

Bottas would momentarily lead the Q2 qualifying timesheets and then Hamilton would show his true pace... 1:36.742. All cars were once again using the ultrasoft compound. Ferrari would go quicker, but Vettel was still three tenths off Hamilton.

On the second runs, a few went faster including a solid lap from Felipe Massa (Williams) to make it to Q3.

KO'd in Q2: Fernando Alonso (McLaren Honda), Carlos Sainz (Toro Rosso), Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren Honda), Kevin Magnussen (Haas F1), Lance Stroll (Williams).

Q3 Recap

Bottas would surprise and set the early mark of 1:36.231. Hamilton would be .172 behind on his first attempt. Vettel couldn't get close and was over six tenths behind. Yikes.

Valtteri Bottas lap record would stick!

Pole Bottas!

Next up, the season finale 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

 


























2017 Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina): Formula One Qualifying Results
POSNODRIVERCARQ1Q2Q3LAPS
177Valtteri BottasMERCEDES1:37.3561:36.8221:36.23118
244Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES1:37.3911:36.7421:36.40319
35Sebastian VettelFERRARI1:37.8171:37.0231:36.77718
43Daniel RicciardoRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:38.0161:37.5831:36.95916
57Kimi RaikkonenFERRARI1:37.4531:37.3021:36.98517
633Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:38.0211:37.7771:37.32819
727Nico HulkenbergRENAULT1:38.7811:38.1381:38.28214
811Sergio PerezForce India Mercedes1:38.6011:38.3591:38.37417
931Esteban OconForce India Mercedes1:38.8961:38.3921:38.39717
1019Felipe MassaWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:38.6291:38.5651:38.55018
1114Fernando AlonsoMCLAREN HONDA1:38.8201:38.63612
1255Carlos SainzRENAULT1:38.8101:38.7259
132Stoffel VandoorneMCLAREN HONDA1:38.7771:38.8089
1420Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI1:39.3951:39.29816
1518Lance StrollWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:39.5031:39.64614
168Romain GrosjeanHAAS FERRARI1:39.51610
1710Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:39.7249
1894Pascal WehrleinSAUBER FERRARI1:39.9309
199Marcus EricssonSAUBER FERRARI1:39.9949
2028Brendon HartleyToro Rosso1:40.4718


Q1 107% Time - 1:44.170



