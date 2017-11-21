|
2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Bottas, Mercedes On Pole!
By Mike Sulka
Bottas surprise! Mercedes untouchable. Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 Mercedes has taken the - track record - Pole for the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit with a lap of 1:36.231. For Bottas, it is his fourth Pole of the 2017 season. It is also his fourth Pole of his Formula One F1 career.
Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes gave it a go, but couldn't catch his teammate. Hamilton will start second.
Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 Ferrari would qualify third fastest, but was woefully behind the Mercedes pair.
Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) was far behind the Ferrari pair on his final run, but a great lap would out-qualify Raikkonen and his teammate Max Verstappen (Red Bull).
Kimi Raikkonen did what Kimi does, he was second quick to Vettel.
Q1 Recap
All teams went straight to the ultrasoft (purple) Pirelli tyre. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) would set the early top time of 1:37.473. Hamilton would reset the top time, and then Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) would drop the fastest lap to 1:37.356.
Meanwhile, Ferrari and Red Bull would languish four tenths behind. Would it stay that way ?
Kimi Raikkonen would get close to the Mercedes pair. Vettel holding back ?
KO'd in Q1: Romain Grosjean (Haas F1), Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso), Pascal Wehrlein (Sauber), Marcus Ericsson (Sauber), Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso).
Q2 Recap
Bottas would momentarily lead the Q2 qualifying timesheets and then Hamilton would show his true pace... 1:36.742. All cars were once again using the ultrasoft compound. Ferrari would go quicker, but Vettel was still three tenths off Hamilton.
On the second runs, a few went faster including a solid lap from Felipe Massa (Williams) to make it to Q3.
KO'd in Q2: Fernando Alonso (McLaren Honda), Carlos Sainz (Toro Rosso), Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren Honda), Kevin Magnussen (Haas F1), Lance Stroll (Williams).
Q3 Recap
Bottas would surprise and set the early mark of 1:36.231. Hamilton would be .172 behind on his first attempt. Vettel couldn't get close and was over six tenths behind. Yikes.
Valtteri Bottas lap record would stick!
Pole Bottas!
Next up, the season finale 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.
|2017 Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina): Formula One Qualifying Results
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|LAPS
|1
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|MERCEDES
|1:37.356
|1:36.822
|1:36.231
|18
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|1:37.391
|1:36.742
|1:36.403
|19
|3
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|FERRARI
|1:37.817
|1:37.023
|1:36.777
|18
|4
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:38.016
|1:37.583
|1:36.959
|16
|5
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|FERRARI
|1:37.453
|1:37.302
|1:36.985
|17
|6
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:38.021
|1:37.777
|1:37.328
|19
|7
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|RENAULT
|1:38.781
|1:38.138
|1:38.282
|14
|8
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Force India Mercedes
|1:38.601
|1:38.359
|1:38.374
|17
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India Mercedes
|1:38.896
|1:38.392
|1:38.397
|17
|10
|19
|Felipe Massa
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:38.629
|1:38.565
|1:38.550
|18
|11
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:38.820
|1:38.636
|12
|12
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|RENAULT
|1:38.810
|1:38.725
|9
|13
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:38.777
|1:38.808
|9
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:39.395
|1:39.298
|16
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:39.503
|1:39.646
|14
|16
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:39.516
|10
|17
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|1:39.724
|9
|18
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:39.930
|9
|19
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:39.994
|9
|20
|28
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso
|1:40.471
|8
Q1 107% Time - 1:44.170
PaddockTalk Perspective
