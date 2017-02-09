F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Bottas, Mercedes On Pole! (Nov 25, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Again (Nov 25, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice Two Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Fastest (Nov 24, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Vettel, Ferrari on Top (Nov 24, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Martin Truex Jr. holds off Kyle Busch for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title (Nov 19, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - William Byron wins emotional battle for XFINITY title, as Cole Custer dominates (Nov 18, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Christopher Bell takes NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title; Chase Briscoe gets first win (Nov 18, 2017)
· Ganassi, Team Danica discuss possibilities for 2018 partnership (Nov 18, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso may miss Abu Dhabi ? (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ? (Oct 31, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Halo to make 2018 cars slower ?
Posted by: Admin on Nov 25, 2017 - 01:36 PM
Rumor
2017 F1: Halo to make 2018 cars slower ?


F1 cars could be half a second per lap slower in 2018.

The reason for that is the introduction of the Halo safety innovation, which tips the scales at 14 kilograms in total according to Auto Motor und Sport.

 

But the issue of the cars' aesthetics is more of a concern to many F1 fans, as well as drivers including world champion Lewis Hamilton.

"This is the last race of the era of cars looking good, I think," he said in Abu Dhabi.

"I think from next year it's all downhill in terms of how it looks -- but safety will go up, at least."

However, the Halo devices themselves may look better once they actually debut next year.

Teams are allowed to play with the aerodynamics of the upper surface of the structure, and in Abu Dhabi the Haas team tested a version with serrated details.

"I don't think it (the impact of Halo) is going to be as dramatic as most people make it out to be," said Daniel Ricciardo in Abu Dhabi. "It should be fine."



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Rumor:

 
Related links
· PaddockTalk RumorBin
· PaddockTalk Top News!
· More about Rumor

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy